Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New Senior Executive Appointments To Spearhead Next Phase

Zurich 22.07.2021 - 21Shares AG, the Swiss pioneering issuer of crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), announced a strategic key appointment to its management team, Isabell Moessler as Head of Distribution for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa). Since its founding in 2018, 21Shares has in less than 3 years rapidly grown to become Europe's largest crypto issuer with $1.2bn in AuM and 15 listed crypto ETPs. 21Shares has made a number of key appointments in the last 3 weeks and recruited Maria Cannizzo (VP Product), Garrison Gibbons (VP People), Elizabeth McCracken (VP Finance) and Craig Searle (VP Strategy). The total number of staff now stands at 52 employees, an increase of 50% from a year ago.

Moessler who has a long track record with over 16 years of ETF experience in leadership and management positions at a number of companies in the financial sector - including Blackrock iShares and ETF Securities and most recently at the European exchange group Euronext, acknowledges her new role will be to act as a leading liaison executive bridging the company and institutional clients to raise awareness of its listings and range of products. "We want to offer both new and existing customers insight and access to the world's broadest portfolio of crypto ETPs in the crypto asset class," Moessler said. "And not only in the established markets such as Switzerland and German region, but also in the rest of Europe and the Middle East - regions where I can contribute to consistent growth with our now 8-person sales team. I’m honoured to have this opportunity to work with such high-calibre industry experts to help drive a flourishing crypto ETP ecosystem in Europe."

21Shares CEO Hany Rashwan emphasised Moessler's recruitment by stating the importance of comprehensive customer education and support: "Especially in the institutional crypto asset class, it is essential to educate conventional customers on the nature and specifics of complex products and their underlying technologies. With Isabell’s key expertise and focus, 21Shares gains an accomplished expert in the ETF space who can impart that very knowledge to a growing number of conventional investors across EMEA. We are delighted to have Isabell joining our management team."

Isabell Moessler graduated with a degree in Business Studies from the City University of London and a MBA from the University of Cambridge and has been involved in several voluntary organisations for equality, including as a board member of Young Women's Trust. Before her time at ETF Securities she completed a two-year stint as an analyst at Goldman Sachs and two further professional years as a team leader at Thomson Reuters in Frankfurt in addition to her recent positions with the French stock exchange Euronext and Blackrock iShares.



About 21Shares (for more information, visit https:/www.21shares.com)

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using a conventional ETP structure (or tracker) easily, with total confidence and security and cost-effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs now composed of 15 Crypto ETPs : the 21Shares Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL:SW), 21Shares Bitcoin (ABTC:SW | 21XB:GY), 21Shares Ethereum (AETH:SW | 21XE GY), 21Shares XRP (AXRP:SW | 21XX:GR), 21Shares Bitcoin Cash ETP (ABCH:SW | 21XC GY), 21Shares Binance ETP (ABNB:SW), 21Shares Tezos ETP (AXTZ:SW), 21shares Bitcoin Suisse ETP (ABBA:SW), 21Shares Bitwise 10 ETP (KEYS:SW), Sygnum Platform Winners Index ETP (MOON:SW), 21Shares Short Bitcoin ETP (SBTC:SW | 21XS:GY), 21Shares Polkadot ETP (ADOT:SW | PDOT:GR), 21Shares Stellar ETP (AXLM SW | XLME GR), 21Shares Cardano ETP (AADA SW | DADA GY) and 21Shares Solana SOL ETP (ASOL SW | 21XL GR). The entire suite is listed on a regulated framework on the official market of Deutsche Boerse, SIX Swiss Exchange, BX Swiss and some on Börse Stuttgart in CHF, USD, GBP and EUR respectively. Founded in 2018, 21Shares is led by a team of talented serial entrepreneurs and experienced banking professionals from the technology and financial world. Incorporated in Zug, with offices in Zurich and New York, the company has launched several world firsts, including the first listed crypto basket index (HODL) ETP in November 2018. 21Shares has 15 crypto ETPs listed today and has over $1.25 Bn in AuM in total listed products.

