GridGain Continues Strong Momentum in First Half of 2021

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain ® Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the Apache ® Ignite ® distributed database, today announced continued strong growth for the first half of 2021 across all phases of the company. Key achievements included the 8th consecutive year of revenue growth, 68% growth in sales to new customers, more than 100% growth in new customers for software solutions, and 146% growth in sales to existing customers. GridGain software, and products built with GridGain, are now in use in 90 of the world’s top 100 banks. GridGain also earned multiple accolades and hosted the first worldwide Ignite Summit .



“Companies that best weathered the pandemic did so by accelerating their digital transformation plans, creating increasing demand for GridGain’s market-leading in-memory computing software platform,” said Abe Kleinfeld, president and CEO of GridGain. “We’re seeing growing momentum across most sectors, particularly in financial services, software, retail, and logistics and transportation, where the need for faster processing speed and massive scale is nearly insatiable.”

Growth

8th consecutive year of revenue growth

68% increase in sales to new customers

146% growth in customer expansion sales

Over 100% growth in the number of new customers for software solutions

Strong growth in financial services, software, retail, and logistics and transportation

GridGain solutions and products built with GridGain now used in 90 of the top 100 banks in the world

Products, Services and Partnerships

Announced an enhanced version of GridGain Control Center available as a cloud service on a subscription basis

available as a cloud service on a subscription basis Partnered with Intel to deliver the industry’s first in-memory computing platform to natively support vectorized computations over Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series (PMem)

to deliver the industry’s first in-memory computing platform to natively support vectorized computations over Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series (PMem) Developed new training and certification programs for GridGain and Apache Ignite architects and developers

for GridGain and Apache Ignite architects and developers Released GridGain 8.8, advancing the platform’s multi-tier database engine to scale beyond available memory capacity and meet growing customer demand – includes improved storage utilization, expanded memory quota for SQL, and enhanced security

Awards

In-Memory Computing Thought Leadership

GridGain hosted the first virtual Ignite Summit worldwide conference in May. The conference featured 25 speakers from industry-leading companies including finance, biotech, health & fitness, construction and cloud computing, Hundreds of participants from North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC enjoyed 15 hours of discussion about how Apache Ignite delivers the performance and scale required to address the world’s most challenging computational and hybrid transactional/analytical processing requirements.

In addition to the Ignite Summit, GridGain increased its zero-contact, in-memory computing thought leadership and education program , hosting or participating in more than 40 webinars, meetups, training sessions and conferences.

