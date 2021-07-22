Proactive news headlines including Valor Resources, Blackstone Minerals, Core Lithium and Silver Mines

Sydney, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Valor Resources Ltd’s (ASX:VAL) airborne magnetic and very low frequency electromagnetic (VLF-EM) geophysical survey have confirmed the potential for uranium at its Hook Lake Project in Athabasca Basin, Canada. Click here
- Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) (FRA:B9S) has produced the first batch of battery-grade Nickel:Cobalt:Manganese 811 (NCM811) precursor sample, as it aims to provide batteries for Asia’s growing lithium-ion battery industry. Click here
- Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) (OTCMKTS:CXOXF) is set to receive A$6 million in Australian Government funding under the national, billion-dollar Modern Manufacturing Initiative. Click here
- Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL) (OTCMKTS:SLVMF) (FRA:SWQ) is well placed to fund its aggressive drill program across the substantial Bowdens Silver tenement portfolio in New South Wales, with a cash balance at the end of June recording $31.4 million. Click here
- Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has completed the first tranche of its $9.75 million capital raising initiative that has been strongly supported, including by major and long-term shareholders. Click here
- Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) is trading higher after securing a $3.69 million matched funding Federal Government grant to help design, build and operate an Australian vanadium battery electrolyte plant. Click here
- Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) has intersected encouraging nickel sulphide assay results from its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Hilditch West target in Western Australia. Click here
- Alkane Resources Ltd (ASX:ALK) (OTCMKTS:ALKEF) (FRA:AK7) shares gained nearly 62% in the June quarter, as the company beat its own gold production forecasts. Click here
- King River Resources Ltd (ASX:KRR) has achieved a key milestone in its specialty metals strategy by producing a high purity titanium dioxide product assaying 99.73% during ongoing testing. Click here
- Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) has hedged around 45% of its planned iron ore production at $230.30 per dry metric tonne over a 12-month period. Click here
- Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) is all but set to kick off new rounds of drilling at its flagship Fraser Range nickel-copper-cobalt and Norseman nickel-cobalt-palladium projects in Western Australia. Click here
- Tyranna Resources Ltd (ASX:TYX) (FRA:IRN) is on track for its next phase of exploration at the Weebo Gold Project north of Leonora in Western Australia.after identifying targets during field and desktop work. Click here
- Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has increased its holding within the world-class Anadarko oil & gas basin in Oklahoma, USA, with an acreage acquisition. Click here
