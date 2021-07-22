Global commercial real estate brokerage and management market to reach $424.40 billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global commercial real estate brokerage and management market generated $209.90 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $424.40 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Increase in urban population, rise in commercial construction buildings, and surge in government initiatives for real estate investments drive the growth of the global commercial real estate brokerage and management market. However, saturation in developed countries hinders the market growth. On the other hand, expansion of old and development of new planned cities present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Many construction activities have been stopped or postponed due to lockdown restrictions implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic in many countries worldwide.

Moreover, investments in new projects have been postponed due to economic uncertainty. Lack of spending by customers to buy new properties also affected the market during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global commercial real estate brokerage and management market based on solution, type, application, and region.

Based on type, the brokerage segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the management segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global commercial real estate brokerage and management market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the retail segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global commercial real estate brokerage and management market analyzed in the research include CBRE Group, Inc., Cushman & Wakefield Plc, Christie’s International Real Estate, Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., Keller Williams Realty, Inc., Colliers International Group, Inc., Lendlease, Regus Group, and Century 21.

