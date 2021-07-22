The Carnrite Group Opens Another International Office – This time in the UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carnrite Group, a management consulting firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, USA, has opened a new office in the UAE. Located in both Abu Dhabi Global Markets and Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island, the UAE office enhances Carnrite’s offerings for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The expansion reflects Carnrite’s commitment to meet client needs and create value despite the remaining logistical and economic challenges of COVID-19.



The UAE office was preceded by Carnrite’s expansion into the United Kingdom and Europe, marked by the opening of its London office in 2019. Nick Carnrite, Partner and Head of Europe and Middle East, based in London, commented on the expansion “We are excited to continue growing our team internationally, and thankful for our clients worldwide who trust us to help them with difficult business decisions. We have completed engagements in 26 countries on six continents throughout our history. Establishing a deployment hub in the Middle East was a natural next step in our growth plans.”

About The Carnrite Group:

The Carnrite Group (“Carnrite”) is a management consultancy focused primarily in the energy, industrial and private equity sectors. From offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom and the UAE, Carnrite deploys its unique combination of consulting and industry expertise to projects globally. Carnrite is a dedicated, practical business partner with the ability to implement complex change. Areas of expertise include strategy and transaction support, business transformation, human capital, the Energy Transition and Digital Transformation. To further augment its offerings Carnrite has assembled an innovative ecosystem of strategic partners that spans leading technologies and adjacent consulting services. Carnrite recognizes that its clients face difficult business decisions – its mission is to make it easier for them.