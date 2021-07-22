The solvent-based adhesives market exhibits high growth potential and is projected to reach a market size of USD 8.5 billion by 2026 from USD 7.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.3%

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Solvent Based Adhesives Market by Chemistry, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106172/?utm_source=GNW

Solvent-based adhesives hold advantage in fast-paced industries because they have a short fixing time, substantially decreasing the amount of time waiting for an application to set. In addition, some solvent-based adhesives are not flammable; therefore, it is still effective to use in a flammable environment such as a kitchen or garage.



Polyurethane segment to register the highest CAGR in the solvent-based adhesives market.



Polyurethane provide better tint-ability, adhesion, and abrasion resistance.In the automotive industry, polyurethane adhesives are used in the manufacturing of vehicles, in the repair of auto glass, sealing of metal structures such as containers and trucks, in the manufacturing and installation of air conditioning in HVAC systems, to reduce vibration and provide sealing in metal sheet joints.



In APAC, polyurethane adhesives are mainly used in automotive & transportation applications, as the region leads in vehicle production globally.More than 90% of automobiles are produced with bonded windshields and rear windows using polyurethane globally.



Therefore, the increasing demand from automotive and other applications in APAC is expected to drive the polyurethane segment.



Paper & packaging segment is projected to be the largest application of solvent-based adhesives.



Paper & packaging is the largest application segment, in terms of both volume and value, between 2021 and 2026.This is because of the increased use of solvent-based adhesives in a wide variety of paper bonding applications ranging from corrugated box construction and the lamination of printed sheets to packaging material used for all types of consumer products and the production of large industrial tubes and cores used by manufacturers of roll goods and other materials.



The increased demand for flexible packaging will play an important role in driving the solvent-based adhesives market.



APAC is the fastest market for solvent-based adhesives during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for solvent-based adhesives during the forecast period.APAC is an emerging market in terms of demand for solvent-based adhesives.



China and India have been the driving forces behind the rapid development of the market in APAC, as well as globally. The growth in these countries is attributed to high economic growth and heavy investments in the packaging and automotive & building & construction sectors.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 3 – 42%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 1 – 33%

• By Designation: C Level – 36%, D Level – 19%, and Others – 45%

• By Region: Europe – 42%, North America – 25%, APAC – 17%, South America- 8%, and the Middle East & Africa – 8%



The key players in the solvent-based adhesives market include Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (France), 3M Company (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

• The solvent-based adhesives market has been segmented based on chemistry (polyurethane, acrylic, polyamide, vinyl acetate, chloroprene rubber, PVC copolymers, natural rubber, synthesized rubber, nitrile rubber, and others), end-use industry (paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, automotive, aerospace, medical, leather & footwear, and others), and region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on solvent-based adhesives offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for solvent-based adhesives across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

