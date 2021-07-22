Global Sports Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2021: Sports Market Forecast to Reach $599.9 billion by 2025 as COVID-19 Lockdowns Ease

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports market reached a value of nearly $388.3 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% since 2015. The market declined from $458.8 billion in 2019 to $388.3 billion in 2020 at a rate of -15.4%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is expected to reach $599.9 billion by 2025, and $826.0 billion by 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid urbanization, growth in emerging economies and emergence of multiple channels to capture viewership. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were covid-19 pandemic, doping scandals, shortage of sports officials and climate changes. Going forward, emergence of e sports, rising sponsorships, and increase in internet accessible devices will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the sports market in the future include threat from home entertainment and increasing regulations on sports.



The sports market is segmented by type into participatory sports and spectator sports. The participatory sports market was the largest segment of the sports market segmented by type, accounting for 72.1% of the total in 2020. Spectator sports is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sports market segmented by type, going forward, at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2020-2025.



The fitness and recreational centers market was the largest segment of the participatory sports market segmented by type, accounting for 39.9% of the total in 2020. The other participatory sports is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the participatory sports market segmented by type, going forward, at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2020-2025.



North America was the largest region in the global sports market, accounting for 35.0% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the sports market will be South America and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.1% and 11.3% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.5% and 10.4% respectively.



The top opportunities in the sports market segmented by type will arise in the participatory sports segment, which will gain $136.7 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the sports market segmented by revenue source will arise in the sponsorship segment, which will gain $71.1 billion of global annual sales by 2025.



The top opportunities in the participatory sports market segmented by type arise in the fitness and recreational sports centers segment, which will gain $55.0 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the spectator sports market segmented by type will arise in the sports teams and clubs segment, which will gain $55.1 billion of global annual sales by 2025.



Key Topics Covered:

Sports Market, Supply Chain Analysis

Sports Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples

Sports Market Customer Information

Sports Market Trends and Strategies

Emergence Of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality In The Sports Industry

Sports Market Opportunity Assessment, PESTEL Analysis

Major Sporting Events and Their Economic Impacts

The Sports Market - Premier Leagues Case Studies

The Sports Market - Esports Timeline

Impact Of COVID On The Sports Market

Global Sports Market Size and Growth

Sports Market, Regional Analysis

Global Sports Market Segmentation

Global Sports Market Competitive Landscape

Key Mergers and Acquisitions In The Sports Market

Market Background: Recreation Market

Global Sports Market Opportunities and Strategies

Global Sports Market, Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Maruhan

Dallas Cowboys

New York Yankees

Manchester United Football Club

Futbol Club Barcelona

Los Angeles Dodgers, LLC

Life Time Fitness, Inc.

Washington Redskins

Pittsburgh Steelers

Shandong Luneng Taishan

Dalian Shide

Beijing Guoan

Shanghai SIPG

Hebei China Fortune

Tianjin Teda

Chongqing Lifan

Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kings XI Punjab

Chennai Super Kings

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Chennaiyan FC

Mumbai City FC

Atletico de Kolkata

FC Goa

Urawa Red Diamonds

Yokohama F. Marinos

Kawasaki Frontale

Kashima Antlers

Vissel Kobe

Cerezo Osaka

Gamba Osaka

FC Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus F.C.

A.C. Milan

Liverpool F.C.

Arsenal F.C.

Manchester City F.C.

Everton FC

Aston Villa F.C.

Leeds United

Newcastle United

Surrey CCC

Somerset CCC

Leicestershire CCC

Lancashire Cricket

Kent Cricket

Durham Cricket

PFC CSKA Moscow

FC Zenit Saint Petersburg

FC Lokomotiv Moscow

FC Spartak Moscow

FC Anzhi Makhachkala

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Blue Jays

Montreal Canadiens

Vancouver Canucks

Edmonton Oilers

Calgary Flames

Ottawa Senators

Toronto FC

C.F. Monterrey

Tigres UANL

New York Giants

Golden State Warriors

Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco Giants

New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista

Santos Futebol Clube

Al-Ahli Saudi FC

Al-Ittihad Club

Maccabi Tel Aviv F.C.

Al Ahly

Esperance Sportive de Tunis

Club Africain

Kaizer Chiefs

Springboks

Raja Casablanca

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4ikxg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.