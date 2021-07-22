The space sensors and actuators market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 7.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2021 to 2026

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Space Sensors and Actuators Market by Product Type, Platform, Application, End User, Region - Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106169/?utm_source=GNW





The space sensors and actuators market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Moog Inc. (US), Teledyne UK Limited (UK), Ametek, Inc. (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), RUAG Group (Switzerland) among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has affected the Space sensors and actuators market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for Space sensors and actuators in commercial, Government and defense applications.



Based on application, the command and data handling system (C&DH) segment of application is expected to lead the space sensors and actuators market from 2021 to 2026.

Over the past few years, there has been an explosion of activity in the space exploration of Mars and Moon. In March 2020, NASA’s launched its Mars rover mission, a Mars exploration program that includes the rover perseverance and the small robotic, coaxial helicopter ingenuity.



Based on platform, the satellite segment is estimated to lead the space sensors and actuators market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on platform, satellite segment is estimated to lead the space sensors and actuators market from 2021 to 2026 and is projected to grow further due to the adoption of advanced technologies in space sensors such as quantum sensors, complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) imaging sensors technology or CMOS imaging sensors (CIS).



The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of Space sensors and actuators market in 2021.

Based on region, North America is expected to lead the space sensors and actuators market from 2021 to 2026.The US is the largest market for space sensors and actuators in North America.



The growing demand for commercial lunar moon and mars missions, increasing deployment of orbiter satellites and CubeSats in moon exploration and planned commercial crewed/manned missions for planetary exploration are key factors expected to drive the market in North America.The market growth in this region can also be attributed to the high demand for orbiter satellites deployment as well as advancements in space systems from NASA and other private players, such as SpaceX (US), Blue Origin (US), and Maxar Technologies (US), among others.



The successful execution of high-tech space sensors and actuators used to take payloads into outer planet mobility has increased the number of outer planetary exploration. Technological breakthroughs and resourceful insights obtained from past space missions have inspired new players to invest in this niche market.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the Space sensors and actuators market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 60.6%, Europe – 18.7%, Asia Pacific – 19%, Middle East & Africa – 1.2%, South America – 0.5%



Major companies profiled in the report include Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Moog Inc. (US), Teledyne UK Limited (UK), Ametek, Inc. (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), RUAG Group (Switzerland), among others.



Research Coverage:

This market study covers the Space sensors and actuators market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on product type, platform, end use and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



