Worldwide Artificial Sweeteners Industry to 2026 - Featuring Cargill, Ingredion and Celanese Among Others

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Sweeteners Market Global Forecast By Product, Consumption, Regions, Application, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Artificial sweeteners are chemically produced sugar substitute added to a wide variety of foods and beverages to make them taste sweet. Globally artificial sweeteners are present in the market as Products Aspartame, Sucralose, Saccharin, Neotame, Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K), Stevia and Cyclamate. Aspartame & Neotame are zero-calorie sweetener. Aspartame found in soft drinks, gum, yogurt and cough drops, whereas Neotame is found in dairy products, frozen desserts, pudding and fruit juice. Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K) is 200 times sweeter than regular sugar. Stevia more naturally produced by leaves and is sold as a health food supplement in powder and liquid form. According to the publisher, the Global Artificial Sweetener Market was USD 9.6 Billion by 2026.
The manufacture of sugars is vital in the human body. The body converts carbohydrate present in sugar into glucose and uses as an energy source. However, consumption of too much sugar can have devastating effects on the body and metabolism. The food industry uses an endless number of artificial sweeteners that are low in calorie content instead of high-calorie sugar. In developed and developing countries, people are inclining towards sugar-free food because of its lower calorie content. Unlike natural sugar, artificial sweeteners help in reducing obesity, maintaining or losing weight. Besides, people who have Diabetes also take artificial sweetener. Diabetic people are also a big market for the artificial sweetener industry. Moreover, Global Sugar Substitutes Market Size will grow at a healthy CAGR of 3.52% during 2020-2026.
The rise in health awareness among the clients, concerned about diabetes, obesity, and calorie intake, drives the artificial sweetener market. Change in lifestyle and improving economic condition are some factors driving the demand for the sugar substitutes industry. Demand for low calorie and zero-calorie processed and packed foods are also propelling the global artificial sweetener market. As per our latest research report, the Artificial Sweeteners Market World over was USD 7.8 Billion in 2020.
However, COVID-19 has impacted the supply and demand chain of artificial sweetener final products and raw material ingredients worldwide. According to our research, North America, Asia, and Europe play a vital role in the artificial sweetener market as many of their population suffer from diabetes and obesity.
According to Diabetes Statistics Report
10.5% of all US population had diabetes in 2018, 13.0% of all US adults aged 18 years or older had diabetes.
The prevalence of obesity was 40.0% among young adults aged 20 to 39 years, 44.8% among middle-aged adults aged 40 to 59 years, and 42.8% among adults aged 60 and older. These increasing health condition and patients are surging use of low-calorie artificial sweetener market.
There are multiple key players in the market; The publisher has studied company such as Cargill, Ingredion, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., and Celanese Corporation.
