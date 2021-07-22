Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring APL Logistics, GEFCO and Sevatas Among Others

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Finished Vehicles Logistics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the finished vehicles logistics market and it is poised to grow by $20.28 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report on the finished vehicles logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing automotive industry and the global expansion of automobile manufacturing plants.



The finished vehicles logistics market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growth of intermodal freight transportation as one of the prime reasons driving the finished vehicles logistics market growth during the next few years.

The report on finished vehicles logistics market covers the following areas:

Finished vehicles logistics market sizing

Finished vehicles logistics market forecast

Finished vehicles logistics market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading finished vehicles logistics market vendors that include APL Logistics Ltd., ARS Altmann AG, CEVA Logistics AG, Ekol Lojistik AS, GEFCO Group, Koopman Logistics Group BV, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, OMSAN Logistics, Sevatas, and United Parcel Service Inc. Also, the finished vehicles logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Road - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Air - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

APL Logistics Ltd.

ARS Altmann AG

CEVA Logistics AG

Ekol Lojistik AS

GEFCO Group

Koopman Logistics Group BV

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

OMSAN Logistics

Sevatas

United Parcel Service Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

