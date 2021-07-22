The global exterior wall systems market size is projected to grow from USD 139.6 billion in 2021 to USD 199.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Exterior Wall Systems Market by Material Type, Supporting Wall End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05236669/?utm_source=GNW

This will have a direct impact on the need for sustainable decorative building construction solutions in these structures, due to which an increase in the demand for exterior wall systems is projected.



In terms of both value and volume, curtain wall segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2026.

The curtain wall segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

• Curtain wall systems are made from a lightweight material, thereby reducing construction costs. The curtain wall façade does not carry any structural load from the building other than its own dead load weight. The primary purpose of a curtain wall system is to protect the building interior against the exterior natural phenomena such as sun exposure, temperature changes, earthquake, rain, and wind.



In terms of both value and volume, commercial is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for exterior wall systems.

Commercial is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the exterior wall systems market.The demand for exterior wall systems is mainly attributed due to increasing standardization in architecture, along with durability, safety, and greater aesthetic appeal of the facade systems.



The biggest advantage of exterior wall systems is that it comes in various materials and styles, which makes it possible for people to choose a material which complements the whole building/house.



In terms of both value and volume, glass panel is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for exterior wall systems.

Glass panel is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the exterior wall systems market.Construction glass has excellent weatherproof properties as well as features such as transparency, u-value, strength, greenhouse effect, workability, recyclable, solar heat gain co-efficiency, energy efficiency, and acoustic control which provide increased durability and outlook to the building’s facade structure.



It provides various benefits such as luminosity, gives amplitude to space, gives better separation ideas, allows to combine different styles and transits a sense of modernity.



In terms of both value and volume, concrete supporting wall is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026, for exterior wall systems.

Concrete supporting wall is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the exterior wall systems market.The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand for exterior wall systems as concrete walls are load bearing walls.



The high thermal mass of tightly sealed concrete walls, along with insulation, prevents drafting and creates an airtight, high-performing, energy-efficient home. Concrete walls do not rot or rust when exposed to moisture, resist termites unlike wood, do not dent, resist fire damage, and reduce the transmission of unwanted noise.



In terms of both value and volume, the APAC exterior wall systems market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2026.Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for exterior wall systems as a result of the expansion of the end-use industries due to rapid economic development and urbanization.



The growth of the exterior wall systems market in this region is attributed by the flourishing construction industry.



The global exterior wall systems market comprises major manufacturers, such as Etex Group (Belgium), SCG (Thailand), Alcoa Corporation (US), 3A Composites(Switzerland), Avient Corporation (US), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (US), Nichiha Corporation (Japan), CSR Limited (Australia), CRH (Ireland), Cornerstone Building Brands (US), amongst others.



