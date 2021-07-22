Worldwide Digital Transformation in Retail Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the digital transformation market in the retail sector and it is poised to grow by $137.05 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report on digital transformation market in the retail sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to enhance operational efficiency and increasing focus on providing omnichannel experience.



The digital transformation market in the retail sector analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing penetration of IoT and adoption of cloud services as one of the prime reasons driving the digital transformation market in the retail sector growth during the next few years.

The report on digital transformation market in the retail sector covers the following areas:

Digital transformation market in the retail sector sizing

Digital transformation market in the retail sector forecast

Digital transformation market in the retail sector industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital transformation market in the retail sector vendors that include Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and International Business Machines Corp. Also, the digital transformation market in the retail sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

IoT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud computing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Big data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

AI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

AR/VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Cloud

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

10. Appendix

