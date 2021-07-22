Worldwide Digital Transformation in Retail Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Transformation Market in the Retail Sector 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the digital transformation market in the retail sector and it is poised to grow by $137.05 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period. The report on digital transformation market in the retail sector provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to enhance operational efficiency and increasing focus on providing omnichannel experience.
The digital transformation market in the retail sector analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing penetration of IoT and adoption of cloud services as one of the prime reasons driving the digital transformation market in the retail sector growth during the next few years.
The report on digital transformation market in the retail sector covers the following areas:
- Digital transformation market in the retail sector sizing
- Digital transformation market in the retail sector forecast
- Digital transformation market in the retail sector industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital transformation market in the retail sector vendors that include Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and International Business Machines Corp. Also, the digital transformation market in the retail sector analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- IoT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud computing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Big data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- AI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- AR/VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Cloud
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ng3ezc