Global Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emulsion Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing adoption of low-cost, flexible packaging aids.

Shifting focus towards bio-based PSAs, the recovering construction industry in Europe is likely to act as an opportunity. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in a country such as India, China, etc.

Key Market Trends



Packaging Segment to Dominate the Market

Emulsion-based PSAs are widely used for packaging labels, opaque labels, adhesive films, graphic films, and tapes, owing to their holding power and shear resistivity.

PSAs adhere to a surface when gentle pressure is applied. As precoated systems, they have permanent tack and adequate cohesion. Typical applications are self-adhesive paper and film labels or tapes. These paper labels can be directly applied to food, such as fruits and vegetables, as well as sausages.

PSAs do not lose their holding ability and perform well at room temperature. Unlike other adhesives, PSAs do not require any external influence to manifest its feature; in this context, external influence could be surface energy, surface preparation, smoothness, temperature, etc.

Acrylic emulsion PSAs are one of the major types of PSAs that are used in the packaging industry.

The global packaging industry is witnessing rapid growth, owing to the constantly growing demand from the food packaging sector. The changing consumer lifestyle (focus on work-life balance) is increasing the demand for packaged and canned foods, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives, mainly acrylic.

Furthermore, design improvements and innovation, combined with shifting focus toward the usage of recyclable materials for packaging, are expected to offer numerous opportunities for the growth of the market, thus leading to many new products.

All the aforementioned factors are likely to increase the demand for the market over the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region

The emulsion-based PSA market in China is experiencing healthy growth, mirroring the manufacturing industry of the country. The growing economy of China is being supported by ample construction activities.

The industrial and construction sectors account for approximately 50% of the GDP. China's 13th Five Year Plan, as it was an important year for the country's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. In addition to this, the country ventured into new business models domestically and internationally, during the year.

The investments in the transportation sector have increased in the recent past. China's government invested around USD 72 billion in transportation projects, which include railways, highways, waterways, airports, and urban rails. The investment plan would enhance the country's connectivity between major cities, which helps the wider economic and social development of the region.

Furthermore, restrictions on foreign investment on land development, high-end hotels, office buildings, international exhibition centers, construction, and the operation of large theme parks have also been lifted. The growth in the infrastructure and transportation sectors is expected to boost the emulsion-based PSA market in the country, over the forecast period.

The packaging market in China is expected to grow during the forecast period, driven by the steady growth in the consumer goods market, including packaged food, beverages, home care, and beauty and personal care, supported by rising household incomes. The rapid growth in internet retailing (e-commerce), as shown in the figure on the next page, has also affected the packaging industry, in terms of rising volume sales, through a variety of emerging distribution channels.

Moreover, China has the world's largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, and cables, have the highest growth rate in the electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable income of the middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby, driving the PSA market over the forecast period.

All the above factors are likely to increase the demand for the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The emulsion pressure sensitive adhesives market is consolidated. Some of the major players include 3M, Arkema Group, Dow, H.B Fuller Company, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, amongst others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support





Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Low-cost, Flexible Packaging Aids

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations regarding VOC Emission

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Acrylic

5.1.2 PVA (polyvinyl acetate)

5.1.3 EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate)

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Labels

5.2.2 Films

5.2.3 Tapes

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Construction

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Packaging

5.3.4 Medical

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 American Biltrite Inc.

6.4.3 APEC, Ltd (Advanced Polymer Emulsion Company)

6.4.4 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.5 Ashland Inc.

6.4.6 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.7 Dow

6.4.8 Drytac Corporation

6.4.9 Dyna-tech Adhesives

6.4.10 Franklin International Inc.

6.4.11 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.12 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.13 Master Bond

6.4.14 Momentive



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting Focus towards Bio-based PSAs

7.2 Recovering Construction Industry in Europe



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3astna