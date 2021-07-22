Global Fuel Cell Trucks Market Report 2021: Roadmap to Hydrogen Mobility in Trucks

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fuel Cell Trucks Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Globally, countries are increasingly adopting policies to increase the pace of transition toward zero emission. As the room for improvement of diesel powertrain performance narrows, OEMs are forced to invest hugely into vehicle technology and development of alternative powertrain solutions. Battery electric and fuel cell electric powertrains are the two major verticals of development for manufacturers globally for all mobility applications.

The development of hydrogen fuel cells for mobility applications is gaining traction, and given the various public and private sector initiatives to propel hydrogen mobility, there are immense growth opportunities worldwide for fuel cell trucks. Propelling fuel cell trucks will be largely driven by incentives available for fleets, especially during the initial transition period, to alleviate pressures of high vehicle cost, infrastructure installment, and hydrogen price. Attractive incentive programs are required to motivate fleets to adopt fuel cell trucks.

Overall, the mobility industry is at crossroads to take critical decisions and strategic choices to ensure long-term growth and sustainability. Technology leadership, financial prowess, and robust supply chain are essential to be competitive in emerging market opportunities. Manufacturers, suppliers, and relevant ecosystem participants are faced with the objective to establish technology progress, infrastructure footprint, and cost favorability to enable commercial-scale deployment of fuel cell trucks.

One of the major hurdles to transition to fuel cell trucks among many is the lack of sufficient refueling infrastructure and the limitation of onboard hydrogen storage. The trucks that are currently in operation offer only restricted range, as companies are working to push the boundaries of current limitations. Governments across the world are engaging with major companies, research institutes, and material labs to explore the potential of fuel cell trucks while offering financial support, technological guidance, and dedicated test facilities. Platform modularity is imperative considering the limited window of transition period, to enable companies achieve economies of scale globally.

Currently, there are several medium- and heavy-duty fuel cell trucks in the trial phase that have been launched in limited numbers, with more models in the development phase and targets to commence trials and large-scale commercialization. Companies are working to overcome the barriers that limit the performance of fuel cell trucks and achieve product metrics that will enable fuel cell trucks to be positioned along with battery electric solutions.

Companies are expanding into new markets through direct ventures or partnerships, with very high rate of collaborations and joint ventures between incumbent participants, powertrain companies, Tier 1 suppliers, and infrastructure companies in the recent years. Supply chain readiness will be vital for manufacturers, to ramp up production volumes when the market demand for fuel cell trucks surges.

As companies are provided with the targets to reduce overall fleet emission, they will be forced to push zero-emission trucks as a viable solution for customers. With fuel cell trucks being a prospective solution for long-haul applications, companies need to expedite technological choices and product development processes, and validate vehicle performance at the earliest.

Companies Mentioned





Ballard

CNH-Nikola

Daimler

Hino-Toyota

Hyundai

Navistar

Paccar

Toyota

Traton

Volvo



Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

Roadmap to Hydrogen Mobility in Trucks

Hydrogen Ecosystem

How Hydrogen Mobility is Driving the Industry

Snapshot of Fuel Cell Truck Market Size by 2030

Fuel Cell Trucks - Key Global Manufacturers

Policy Landscape and Government Initiatives

Why are Fuel Trucks Needed?

3. Overview of Hydrogen Ecosystem

Hydrogen - Production Methods

Global H2 Production - Pathways of Interest

Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Budgetary Spending - Global

Hydrogen Projects - Pipeline Investment Plans

Cost of Hydrogen Production Using Natural Gas

Cost of Hydrogen Production - Outlook Till 2050

Low-carbon Hydrogen Production

Map of Hydrogen Refueling Stations (HRS) Around the World

4. Fuel Cell Trucks - Technology Trends

Fuel Cell Truck - Simple Powertrain Schematics

Key Components of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Types of Fuel Cell Systems

WTW Efficiency of Hydrogen - For Trucks

Application Suitability Based on Payload Capacity

Use Case Applicability For Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trucks

Fuel Cell Truck - Technology Roadmap

5. Market Landscape, Dynamics and Ecosystem

Launch Roadmap of Key Manufacturers

Fuel Cell Trucks - Development Trend

Fuel Cell Trucks - Value Chain Participants

Strategic Industry Associations and Collaborations

Fuel Cell Trucks - Capability Expansion and Start-ups

Key Suppliers Capability Snapshot

Fuel Cell Trucks - Business Model

6. Total Cost of Ownership Analysis

7. Policy Landscape and Government Initiatives

Global Hydrogen Roadmap Strategy - Timeline

US - Funding and Targets for H2 Development

CARB's Advanced Clean Trucks Regulation (ACT)

US - Incentives and Taxation for Fuel Cell Trucks

Europe - Subsidies and Incentives: Cars, Vans, Buses

Europe - Key Fuel Cell Mobility Projects

China Fuel Cell Vehicle Policy

China - Hydrogen Corridor

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Technological Competence Vital to be Competitive Against Battery Electric and Diesel Powertrains

Expand Capabilities, Revamp Strategies, and Redefine Goals to Ensure Long-term Market Sustainability

Identify and Map the Opportunity Landscape for Fuel Cell Trucks Across Segments and Different Use Cases

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

