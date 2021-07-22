Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers) - July 2021

Kering

Société anonyme with a capital of € 500,071,664

Head office : 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS

552 075 020 RCS PARIS

 


 

July 22, 2021

 

 

Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

Date

  		 

Total Number of

shares 		 

Total number of voting rights

 
theoretical 1 Exercisable 2
 

July 15, 2021 		 

125,017,916 		 

177,812,904 		 

177,513,693

 

 

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223-11 of AMF General Regulations).

 

2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

 

 

