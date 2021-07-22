Outlook on the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Rate of Recycling is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global lithium-ion battery recycling market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global lithium-ion battery recycling market to grow with a CAGR of 37% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on lithium-ion battery recycling market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on lithium-ion battery recycling market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global lithium-ion battery recycling market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global lithium-ion battery recycling market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Growth in demand of lithium-ion batteries

Increasing rate of recycling

Stringent government regulations

2) Restraints

High cost associated with recycling processes

3) Opportunities

Technological advancements

Segment Covered



The global lithium-ion battery recycling market is segmented on the basis of battery type, recycling process, and industry.



The Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Battery Type

Lithium Cobalt Oxide(LiCoO2) - LCO

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn2O4) - LMO

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) - NMC

Lithium Iron Phosphate(LiFePO4) - LFP

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (LiNiCoAlO2) - NCA

Lithium Titanate (Li2TiO3) - LTO

The Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Recycling Process

Pyrometallurgy (smelting)

Hydrometallurgy (leaching)

Direct Recycling (physical Processes)

The Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Industry

Power

Automotive

Marine

Electrical

Others

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

Li-Cycle Corp.

Umicore Group

American Manganese Inc.

ACCUREC Recycling GmbH

Neometals Ltd

Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

RECUPYL S.A.S.

Retriev Technologies

Glencore Plc

OnTo Technology, LLC

What does this Report Deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the lithium-ion battery recycling market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the lithium-ion battery recycling market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global lithium-ion battery recycling market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market



4. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Battery Type

5.1. Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2) - LCO

5.2. Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn2O4) - LMO

5.3. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) - NMC

5.4. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) - LFP

5.5. Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (LiNiCoAlO2) - NCA

5.6. Lithium Titanate (Li2TiO3) - LTO



6. Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Recycling Process

6.1. Pyrometallurgy (smelting)

6.2. Hydrometallurgy (leaching)

6.3. Direct Recycling (physical Processes)



7. Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Industry

7.1. Power

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Marine

7.4. Electrical

7.5. Others



8. Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Battery Type

8.1.2. North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Recycling Process

8.1.3. North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Industry

8.1.4. North America Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Battery Type

8.2.2. Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Recycling Process

8.2.3. Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Industry

8.2.4. Europe Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Battery Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Recycling Process

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Industry

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Battery Type

8.4.2. RoW Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Recycling Process

8.4.3. RoW Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Industry

8.4.4. RoW Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Li-Cycle Corp.

9.2.2. Umicore Group

9.2.3. American Manganese Inc.

9.2.4. ACCUREC Recycling GmbH

9.2.5. Neometals Ltd

9.2.6. Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

9.2.7. RECUPYL S.A.S.

9.2.8. Retriev Technologies

9.2.9. Glencore Plc

9.2.10. OnTo Technology, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74uwpd