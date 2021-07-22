The Global Automated Pest Monitoring System Market is expected to grow by $ 103.20 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Pest Monitoring System Market for Agriculture Sector 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445249/?utm_source=GNW

20 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. Our report on the automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on reducing manual intervention in fields and the increasing focus on reducing pesticide use. In addition, the growing focus on reducing manual intervention in fields is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large scale farms

• Small scale farms



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the need for better crop protectionas one of the prime reasons driving the automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector market covers the following areas:

• Automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector market sizing

• Automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector market forecast

• Automated pest monitoring system market for agriculture sector market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated pest monitoring system market vendors for the agriculture sector market that include Anticimex International AB, DTN LLC, DUNAVNET DOO NOVI SAD, EFOS doo, FaunaPhotonics AS, SemiosBio Technologies Inc., Service Pro .Net Inc., SNAPTRAP, Syngenta AG, and TTI Inc. Also, the automated pest monitoring system market for the agriculture sector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445249/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________