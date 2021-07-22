Braille Printing Machine Market to Outstrip $515.90 Million by 2028 Growing Sturdy at 5.86% CAGR - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

Pune, India., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braille Printing Machine Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Braille Printing Machine Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Connectivity, Product Type, and Geography,” the Braille Printing Machine Market Size is expected to reach US$ 515.90 million by 2028 from US$ 346.34 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.86% from 2021 to 2028.

Braille Printing Machine Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Key players profiled in the braille printing machine market study include American Thermoform; Baumer hhs GmbH; Blista-Brailletec; Electronic Brailler LLC.; HARPO; HumanWare Group; INDEX BRAILLE; Kanematsu USA (TactPlus); Nippon Telesoft Co. Ltd.; and ViewPlus. The market players are adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies to survive the competitive edge.

In 2021, HumanWare partnered with Tecnovisao. The partnership would allow HumanWare to share its innovative solutions for medical conditions such as blindness and low vision; the company is majorly focused on a larger number of customers in Brazil.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Braille Printing Machine Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022010/



In 2018, Enabling Technologies and HumanWare entered into a new strategic partnership that would increase Enabling Technologies’ embosser distribution and expand HumanWare’s braille printing product portfolio.

The braille printing machine market is growing at a steady pace due to developments in machine connectivity solutions. For example, INDEX BRAILLE, a leading provider of braille printers, has introduced printers with mobile connectivity, eliminating the need for computer connection. Further, new high-quality papers and inks are contributing significantly to the market growth. However, the market is small and has limited number of international players, which is creating strong growth opportunities for the domestic market players.

The global braille printing market is segmented into five major regions - North America, Europe, APAC, the MEA, and SAM. Need to boost overall literacy rate of blind people is creating demand for braille printing across these regions. North America led the braille printing machine market in 2020. High spending by US government on braille printed products as well as on the developments in braille printing, and the concentration of number of prominent manufacturers in the region are the key factors contributing to the growth of North America braille printing machine market. American Thermoform is a global leader in the production and distribution of braille products as well as supplies for the visually impaired individuals; the company continues to offer the highest-quality and affordable braille paper and braille labels, and it is the world’s largest producer of these products. APAC is likely to be the most attractive market for braille printing during 2021–2028. Developing countries in APAC such as India, China, and other Southeast Asia countries are embracing new technologies such as IoT and connected devices, and they are heavily investing these technologies, which is driving the braille printing machine market growth.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Braille Printing Machine Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00022010/



The US, especially the retail and e-commerce sector in the country, is a significant market for braille printing machines. The massive increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting the manufacturing and sales of braille printers. The factory and business shutdowns across the US, Canada, and Mexico impacted the adoption of the braille printing machine market in 2020.

Increasing demand for personalized tactile solutions is driving the global tactile printing industry. The tactile printing technology is deployed for creating customized products such as braille wristbands, braille pins, musical cards, switches, location labels, street names, visiting cards, stickers (tactile custom stickers), greeting cards, calculators, braille calendars, recorders, and jewelry. The tactile printing is the process of inserting a lifted surface to a substrate for generating a texture that is sensed with touch. For instance, Watermarx Graphics deploys CLIQX emboss technology for creating tactile printing products on all kinds of substrates, varying from paper and cardstock to poly-plastics. The advancements in tactile technology is expanding the scope of braille printing applications in the pharmaceuticals and medical packaging industries. The ever-increasing demand for Braille printing in educational and marketing materials, owing to rising social awareness and Watermarx support the requirement of the customer in a cost-effective way.

Direct Purchase Copy of Braille Printing Machine Market Research Study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00022010/

Braille Printing Machine Market: Connectivity Overview

Based on connectivity, the braille printing machine market is segmented into wired and wireless. The wired segment led the market in 2020. The upsurge in infrastructural developments, especially in developing countries, has led to an increased rate of literacy among visually disabled people, eventually propelling the demand for efficient braille printing solutions. Wired printer manufacturers offer installation services to users to assist them in avoiding issues related to the same. The preference for wired products is greater than that for wireless products due to the lack of efficient network connectivity in many countries, especially in developing and under-developed countries. Index Braille offers Basic-D V5 braille printer that is provided with a wired connectivity port and a standard USB memory stick for printing, along with a standard USB port and USB host port.













Browse Related Reports:

Tactile Printing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application (Packaging & Labels, Tactile Graphics, and Secure Documentation) and End User (Braille Users, Industrial, and Government & Defense) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/tactile-printing-market



Label Printing Machines Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Print Mechanism (Thermal, Non-thermal); Color Support (Multicolour, Monochrome); Industry (Manufacturing, Retail, Packaging, Transportation and Logistics, Postal Services, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/label-printing-machines-market



Flexographic Printing Machine Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Stack Press, In-line Press, Common Impression Cylinder Press, Others); Technology (Semi-Automatic, Automatic); Printable Substance (Polyethylene, Papers, Others); Application (Label, Packaging, Print Media, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/flexographic-printing-machine-market















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/braille-printing-machine-market