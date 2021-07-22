The Glass Packaging Market is expected to grow by USD 2.22 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Packaging Market in Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05401874/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the glass packaging market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the compatibility of glass as packaging material and the stable growth in end-user markets, and the use of recycled glass. In addition, compatibility of glass as packaging material is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The glass packaging market in Europe analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The glass packaging market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Beverages industry

• Food industry

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Others



By Geography

• Germany

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the use of recycled glass as one of the prime reasons driving the glass packaging market in growth Europe during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on glass packaging market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Glass packaging market sizing in Europe

• Glass packaging market forecast in Europe

• Glass packaging market industry analysis in Europe



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass packaging market vendors in Europe that include Ardagh Group SA, BA Glass BV, Gerresheimer AG, O-I Glass Inc., Rawlings & Son (Bristol) Ltd., Stolzle-Oberglas GmbH, Verallia SAS, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Vidrala SA, and Wiegand Glas Holding GmbH. Also, the glass packaging market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

