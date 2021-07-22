Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market (2020 to 2026) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global closed system drug-transfer devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global closed system drug-transfer devices market to grow with a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on closed system drug-transfer devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on closed system drug-transfer devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global closed system drug-transfer devices market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global closed system drug-transfer devices market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Segment Covered



The global closed system drug-transfer devices market is segmented on the basis of type, component, technology, and end user.



The Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Type

Membrane-to-membrane Systems

Needleless Systems

The Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Component

Vial Access Devices

Syringe Safety Devices

Bag/Line Access Devices

Accessories

The Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Technology

Diaphragm-based Devices

Compartmentalized Devices

Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices

The Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by End User

Hospitals

Oncology Centers & Clinics

Other End Users

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

Equashield LLC.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Corvida Medical

Becton, Dickinson and Company

ICU Medical, Inc.

Yukon Medical

JMS Co., Ltd.

CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co KG

Baxter International, Inc.

Caragen Ltd.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the closed system drug-transfer devices market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the closed system drug-transfer devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global closed system drug-transfer devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market



4. Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Type

5.1. Membrane-to-membrane Systems

5.2. Needleless Systems



6. Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Component

6.1. Vial Access Devices

6.2. Syringe Safety Devices

6.3. Bag/Line Access Devices

6.4. Accessories



7. Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Technology

7.1. Diaphragm-based Devices

7.2. Compartmentalized Devices

7.3. Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices



8. Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by End User

8.1. Hospitals

8.2. Oncology Centers & Clinics

8.3. Other End Users



9. Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Region 2020-2026

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Type

9.1.2. North America Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Component

9.1.3. North America Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Technology

9.1.4. North America Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by End User

9.1.5. North America Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Type

9.2.2. Europe Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Component

9.2.3. Europe Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Technology

9.2.4. Europe Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by End User

9.2.5. Europe Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Type

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Component

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Technology

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by End User

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Type

9.4.2. RoW Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Component

9.4.3. RoW Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Technology

9.4.4. RoW Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by End User

9.4.5. RoW Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Closed System Drug-transfer Devices Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Equashield LLC.

10.2.2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.2.3. Corvida Medical

10.2.4. Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.2.5. ICU Medical, Inc.

10.2.6. Yukon Medical

10.2.7. JMS Co., Ltd.

10.2.8. CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH & Co KG

10.2.9. Baxter International, Inc.

10.2.10. Caragen Ltd.



