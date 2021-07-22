South Africa Adhesives and Sealants Market: Decline in Demand for Office Adhesives Due to Remote Working, however Increased eCommerce Activity Drives Packaging and Labelling Adhesives Sector

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Manufacture of Adhesives and Sealants in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Bonding and sealing agents have many applications and are used in all sectors of the economy. Demand for adhesives and sealants has been mixed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. While home confinement and the surge in online shopping resulted in increased demand for packaging adhesives and DIY products, remote working and online learning contributed to a decline in demand for office and school adhesives.
Concerns about the toxicity of chemicals found in various adhesives and sealants are driving the development of new products that address growing demand for adhesives and sealants that are not harmful to the environment and to health. Demand for adhesives and sealants depends on the activity levels of the sectors that it the sector supplies, such as building and construction, paper and packaging, and the automotive industry. The sector is affected by the weak economy, influx of cheap imports, rising production costs, power outages and the coronavirus crisis.
The increase in ecommerce resulted in increased demand for packaging and labelling adhesives. Other growth areas include high performance adhesives and sealants used in the healthcare market and DIY products. An uptick in building renovations and construction activity augurs well for the sector. Innovation is a key growth driver and industry players are developing new products and improving the performance, safety and environmental impact of their products.
This report profiles 25 major South African players.
Company Coverage:
- 3M South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- A B E Construction Chemicals (Pty) Ltd
- Anchor Technical Tapes CC
- Bidvest Commercial Products (Pty) Ltd
- Brummer Adhesives (SA) (Pty) Ltd
- Henkel South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Lexxon Adhesives (Pty) Ltd
- Mapei South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- National Adhesive Distributors CC
- Norcros (S A) (Pty) Ltd
- NTE Company (Pty) Ltd
- Pekay Group (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Permoseal (Pty) Ltd
- Pratley (Pty) Ltd
- Qualichem (Pty) Ltd
- Royal Adhesive Industries CC
- Sika South Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Soudal SA (Pty) Ltd
- South African Adhesives (SA Adhesives) (Pty) Ltd
- StonCor Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Strongbond Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd
- Tyl-Pro Adhesives (Pty) Ltd
- Unimelt CC
- United Adhesives CC
- Xchem Chemicals (Pty) Ltd
