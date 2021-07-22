The Global Clinical Nutrition Market is expected to grow by $ 22.20 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clinical Nutrition Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377561/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the clinical nutrition market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing geriatric population and the increasing number of premature births in developing countries. In addition, the growing geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The clinical nutrition market analysis includes the route of administration segment and geographic landscape.



The clinical nutrition market is segmented as below:

By Geography

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• ROW



By Route of Administration

• Enteral nutrition

• Parenteral nutrition



This study identifies the increased number of medical emergencies and hospital admissions as one of the prime reasons driving the clinical nutrition market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on clinical nutrition market covers the following areas:

• Clinical nutrition market sizing

• Clinical nutrition market forecast

• Clinical nutrition market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading clinical nutrition market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., Nestle SA, Perrigo Co. Plc, Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Unilever Group. Also, the clinical nutrition market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

