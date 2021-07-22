Global Mortgage Insurance Market and SME Insurance Market Size 2021 Explosive Factors of Revenue By Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Recent Trends, Business Opportunity, Share and Forecast To 2027 | Industry Research Biz

Pune, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mortgage Insurance Market 2021-2027:

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “ Mortgage Insurance Market ” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding the Mortgage Insurance market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Mortgage Insurance Market shares with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Mortgage Insurance industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Mortgage Insurance market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Mortgage Insurance market.

About Mortgage Insurance Market:

Mortgage insurance is an insurance policy that protects a mortgage lender or titleholder if the borrower defaults on payments, dies or is otherwise unable to meet the contractual obligations of the mortgage.

The Major Players in the Mortgage Insurance Market include:

Arch Capital Group

Essent Guaranty

Genworth Financial

MGIC

National Mortgage Insurance

Old Republic International

Radian Guaranty

Pinan

Allianz

AXA

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Mortgage Insurance market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Mortgage Insurance market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance

Lender-Paid Mortgage Insurance

FHA Mortgage Insurance

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Agency

Digital & Direct Channels

Brokers

Bancassurance

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Mortgage Insurance market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Mortgage Insurance market in terms of revenue.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

2016-2020 Base Year: 2020

2020 Estimated Year: 2021

2021 Mortgage Insurance Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

Part II: Global SME Insurance Market 2021-2027: The global SME Insurance market size is projected to reach US$ 23070 million by 2027, from US$ 16840 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2027.

All businesses are exposed to various risks which are either man-made or natural. Insurance is a prudent way to limit liabilities in the event of an unpleasant occurrence to assets, property and business.The usual customers of SME insurance are small and medium-sized enterprise, the insurance mainly include property insurance, public liability insurance, business interruption insurance, workers compensation insurance, goods in transit insurance and others.

Global SME insurance main manufacturers include Allianz, AXA, PICC, China Life, Zurich, Chubb, Aviva, AIG, Liberty Mutual, CPIC, Nationwide, Mapfrem, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Tokio Marine, Hanover Insurance, Hiscox, etc., totally accounting for about 40%.

Americas is the largest market , with a share over 32%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into insurance for non-employing, insurance for 1-9 employees and insurance for above 10 employees. Insurance for non-employing is the largest segment, holding a share over 70%.

In terms of distribution channel, it can be divided into agency, digital and direct channels, brokers and bancassurance. Agency is the largest segment, with a share over 57% .

The Major Players in the SME Insurance Market include:

Allianz

AXA

PICC

China Life

Zurich

Chubb

Aviva

AIG

Liberty Mutual

CPIC

Nationwide

Mapfre

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Tokio Marine

Hanover Insurance

Hiscox

Based on product type, primarily split into: Insurance for Non-employing, Insurance for 1-9 Employees, Insurance for above 10 Employees

Based on the end users/applications: Agency, Digital and Direct Channels, Brokers, Bancassurance

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global SME Insurance market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global SME Insurance market in terms of revenue.

