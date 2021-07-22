Global Refrigerated Goods Trucking Market Report 2021-2030 - A $59.27 Billion Market by 2025

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refrigerated goods market is expected to grow from $47.54 billion in 2020 to $50.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $59.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the refrigerated goods trucking ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Refrigerated Goods Trucking market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider refrigerated goods trucking market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The refrigerated goods trucking market section of the report gives context. It compares the refrigerated goods trucking market with other segments of the refrigerated goods trucking market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Scope



Markets Covered:



1) By Vehicle Type: Light Commercial Vehicle; Medium Heavy Commercial Vehicles; Heavy Commercial Vehicles2) By Temperature: Single Temperature; Multi-Temperature 3) By Application: Food Products; Poultry, Meat, and Seafood; Dairy and Beverages; Bakery and Confectionery; Pharmaceutical; Others



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Companies Mentioned

Schmitz Cargobull AG

Great Dane LLC

China International Marine Containers

Kogel Trailer GmbH & Co

Hyundai Translead Inc.

Wabash National Corporation

KRONE

GRW Tankers and Trailers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4zc3ip

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.