Andalou Naturals, America's #1 Natural Skincare Brand*, Launches 'Deep Hydration' a Vegan, Cruelty-Free Skincare Line

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Andalou Naturals, a leader in skincare in the Natural channel, announced the launch of its newest facial skincare product line, the Deep Hydration collection. Formulated with sustainably sourced collagen1 that supports moisture levels, skin elasticity and plumps the skin for a healthy glow. This regimen is an excellent option for anyone seeking an effective, vegan boost of hydration. All the Deep Hydration products are GMO-free, cruelty-free, 98% nature-derived, and powered by Andalou’s signature Fruit Stem Cell technology.



“Featuring efficacious and 100% vegan bio-designed collagen, that delivers 20 times greater improvement in skin moisturization versus traditional marine collagen2, and popular hydrating agent, Hyaluronic Acid, Andalou’s new Deep Hydration range will prove that natural beauty doesn’t compromise the results,” said Nigar Zeynalova, Andalou Naturals Sr. Brand Manager. “As a result of extensive blue light exposure and recent lifestyle changes, many of us experienced various skin issues as maskne, dehydration, sensitivity and dullness. With Andalou’s new Deep Hydration range we will help our consumers to restore skin’s vitality, elasticity and reveal a refreshed and healthy glow naturally.”

The new line, ranging in price from $19.99-$27.99, includes:

Deep Hydration Multi-Correcting Cream - Vegan collagen, hyaluronic acid and fruit stem cells help repair skin elasticity, boost hydration, and protect vitality, while ectoin helps defend against blue light. Natural and delicate fragrance infused with a blend of sage, tea tree and jasmine oils, known for soothing and calming benefits, will indulge and refresh the senses.

- Vegan collagen, hyaluronic acid and fruit stem cells help repair skin elasticity, boost hydration, and protect vitality, while ectoin helps defend against blue light. Natural and delicate fragrance infused with a blend of sage, tea tree and jasmine oils, known for soothing and calming benefits, will indulge and refresh the senses. Deep Hydration Life Boosting Serum - Concentrated serum with vegan collagen and hyaluronic acid aids in improving skin elasticity and boosting hydration for a healthy-looking, dewy, and plumped complexion. Natural and delicate fragrance infused with a blend of sage, tea tree and jasmine oils, known for soothing and calming benefits, will indulge and refresh the senses.

- Concentrated serum with vegan collagen and hyaluronic acid aids in improving skin elasticity and boosting hydration for a healthy-looking, dewy, and plumped complexion. Natural and delicate fragrance infused with a blend of sage, tea tree and jasmine oils, known for soothing and calming benefits, will indulge and refresh the senses. Deep Hydration Reviving Eye Cream - Nourishing and gentle eye cream with vegan collagen, hyaluronic acid and fruit stem cells helps improve skin elasticity, boost hydration, and revitalize the delicate skin around the eyes.



The skincare line is for all skin types and gentle enough to use in the morning and at night. For optimal results, use the complete Deep Hydration regimen. Available now on Andalou.com and Whole Foods Market stores.



ABOUT ANDALOU

As pioneers in the natural beauty industry, Andalou Naturals leverages the power of Nature’s Intelligence, through revolutionary Plant Stem Cell Science. It enhances skin’s natural radiance, harnessing the power of plants to fortify and nourish the body’s essential building blocks while supercharging natural defense systems to create a luminous, energized appearance from head to toe. Andalou Naturals’ commitment to beauty through pure ingredients, innovative formulas, eco-friendly practices, and cruelty-free standards guides the brand’s formulation while its dedication to the empowerment of women lays a beautiful foundation for generations to come.



ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Australia, BWX’s expertise is in innovation, product development, manufacturing, and marketing natural products. BWX’s family of natural brands provides consumers with a natural choice for personal care without compromising on performance. BWX inspires the advancement of plant and mineral-based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. It also says NO to testing its products on animals and believes in giving. The company is actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility, and empowering women.

