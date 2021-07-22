Monoclonal Antibodies Market Trends 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global monoclonal antibodies market size is poised to show tremendous growth during the forecast period owing to rise in the percentage of people falling prey to various chronic diseases.

In fact, monoclonal antibodies are quite beneficial in treating different viruses like COVID-19. They showcase high potential in effectively treating rare ailments, which has prompted research organizations to ramp up their efforts in discovering new drugs in this regard.

The vital trends that will drive monoclonal antibodies market forecast are discussed below:

Humanized monoclonal antibodies find high demand in Europe:

Europe monoclonal antibodies market is projected to achieve more than $106 billion in valuation by 2027. These antibodies are classified into different types i.e., humanized, fully human and chimeric. Among them, the humanized segment in regional market saw significant progress in 2020. Some of the important reasons for this are high number of product launches and support from the regulatory authorities.

In fact, humanized monoclonal antibodies are getting approvals from many governments across the region because they can effectively treat different kinds of cancers like lung, stomach, skin and breast. Some of these antibodies get attached to C-erB2 or HER2 protein, which is considered as an effective treatment for breast cancer, thereby increasing their demand in the region.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Monoclonal Antibodies Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1895/sample

Monoclonal antibodies application in treating infectious diseases:

Oncology, infectious & autoimmune diseases, and others are some of the main applications of monoclonal antibodies. Among these, the infectious disease segment is set to register around 14.1% CAGR through 2027. A major reason for this is rapid rise in the percentage of infectious diseases in the region.

Infections like COVID-19 have severely impacted Europe with the percentage of casualties growing higher each day. This pandemic has prompted many medical organizations to indulge in new product developments and create novel forms of monoclonal antibody treatments. More than 50 monoclonal antibodies are in the making currently which will effectively target the SARS-CoV-2. This will help launch several new drugs and vaccines in the region in the future.

European clinics are key providers of monoclonal antibody treatments:

Hospitals, clinics, and others are the most common end-users of monoclonal antibody treatments. The clinics segment in Europe monoclonal antibodies market is predicted to grow at a significant rate in the future. The number of patients visiting clinics to receive primary treatment is growing in the region.

The network of clinics being opened across developed and developing nations is swiftly expanding which provides a lot of convenience to patients. This helps them access basic medical facilities for their treatments. Europe has a large pool of highly skilled clinicians and there are many innovative monoclonal antibody treatments being announced, which have been effectively adopted by the clinics.

Chimeric monoclonal antibodies in therapeutic treatments across North America:

North America monoclonal antibodies market is expected to go past $180 billion in valuation by 2027. Chimeric monoclonal antibodies will find high adoption across healthcare providers in North America. In fact, the regional market size from chimeric monoclonal antibodies segment will record a CAGR of 13.4% through 2027. These antibodies are useful in creating therapeutic treatments and immunoassay testing. Immunoassay tests are used to detect the presence of a particular antigen or antibody in a patient’s blood or other fluid sample. It is widely used in new drug discoveries, drug monitoring and testing food samples.

Chimerization of proteins enables the antibodies to work effectively in various targeted treatments. Commercialization scope of chimeric monoclonal antibodies is surging. In June 2021, Ohara Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. was allowed to continue its marketing of Unituxin injection in Canada and the U.S. This injection can be used in neuroblastoma after the patient has received intense chemotherapy.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Monoclonal Antibodies Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1896/sample

Strong need to tackle autoimmune disease prevalence in North America:

Many diagnostics centers will extensively use monoclonal antibodies for treating autoimmune diseases in North America. The segment accounted for around 30% of regional market during 2020. According to statistics by the National Institutes for Health (NIH), around 5-8% of American citizens fall prey to autoimmune diseases. However, healthcare providers aim to bring this percentage down by creating advanced and innovative treatments that use monoclonal antibodies to a great extent.

Canada monoclonal antibodies market will grow exponentially:

Canada market achieved a valuation of more than $3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow further in the coming years. The main reason behind this is the growing support from the nation’s government. More than four monoclonal antibody treatments became a part of medicines selected by the authorities in 2019.

They are increasing their approvals for many monoclonal antibody medicines being developed by foreign pharmaceutical companies. In November 2020, the Canadian government created a contract with Eli Lilly & Co. to prepare Bamlanivimab that will help combat the COVID-19 virus. This will enhance the business outlook of monoclonal antibody treatments in the country.

Growing cancer cases boost APAC market potential:

Asia Pacific monoclonal antibodies market will become worth more than $80 billion by 2027. The number of people being diagnosed with cancer has increased to a large extent in the region. According to a report by GLOBOCAN 2020, the regional death rate by cancer is higher than the percentage of people diagnosed with the ailment. This report has prompted many medical organizations to intensify their research activities to combat the disease and reduce the mortality rate.

Governments across the region are collaborating with each other to raise awareness about cancer and create effective treatments that will help diagnose and mitigate the disease at a faster pace. For example, the Department of Biotechnology by the Government of India and the Cancer Research UK engaged in a collaboration and launched a 5-year program to support multi-disciplinary efforts that will make cancer treatment as affordable as possible.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Monoclonal Antibodies Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1894/sample

COVID-19 impact on Indian market:

India market size will register a CAGR of 17.5% up to 2027. A vital reason for this is alarming rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Since the disease had started infecting millions in a day, many medical research organizations ramped up their R&D efforts to identify monoclonal antibodies that can fight the infection. The Indian government has given its approval to some monoclonal antibody medicines from various international vendors. They can play an important part in reducing the percentage of positive cases and mortality rate in the country.

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.