Insights on the Disinfection Robots Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Blue Ocean Robotics, Nevoa and Taimi Robotics Technology Among Others

The global disinfection robots market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30.69% during the period 2020-2026.



The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 boosts the usage of disinfection robots, mainly at hospitals, where the risk of cross-contamination is high and can lead to hospital-associated infections (HAIs) in patients. The installation of robotic technologies will play a significant role in curbing the future crisis across the globe. Did you know? Schools, logistics, and other public spaces have the highest adoption of disinfection robots than other end-users. The presence of several startups is expected to boost the growth of the market. Europe dominated the disinfection robots market share in 2020, followed by North America, APAC, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the disinfection robots market during the forecast period:

Increasing Acceptance of Innovative Patented Technologies & Large Supply Contracts

Rising Demand for Advancement of New Electric Disinfection Robot

Increasing Demand for Service Robots in Healthcare

Evolution of Automated Guided Vehicles and Automated Mobile Robots

The study considers the global disinfection robots market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Segmentation

The global disinfection robots market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, end-user, geography. UV disinfection has several advantages compared to other cleaning methods and is gaining high traction in the global disinfection robots market. Emerging players offering UV-C disinfection robots and advantages associated with them contribute to the market growth. The cheaper ways to generate disinfecting UV light are enabling the UV segment's growth.



Healthcare settings are home to various HAIs and multidrug-resistant organisms that affect patients, physicians, and other healthcare workers. The future emergence of epidemics or serious communicable infections will elevate the growth of the global market. Over the past two decades, airports have become more crowded, and the personalized experience that passengers used to receive when traveling through terminals has reduced. The acceptance of the latest UV-C technology combined with an industrial-based autonomous robot platform to provide a great tool to disinfect terminals in a cost-effective and environmentally friendly is gaining high momentum in this segment.

Competitive Landscape

Blue Ocean Robotics, Nevoa, Taimi Robotics Technology, XAG, and Xenex Disinfection Services are the major vendors in the global disinfection robots market. Players are introducing unique propositions to sustain in the competitive environment. A large number of investments and funding are also propagating the contribution of vendors in the market. The vendors offering disinfection robots in the market are expanding their market share in collaborating with end-users, especially during COVID-19 to provide cleaning robots. Players face more competitive challenges due to the rising entry of many start-ups which is likely to utilize technological advancements. For instance, the Xenex LightStrike pulsed xenon UV disinfection robots were made available in Africa for the first time by Kiara Health, an authorized reseller of Xenex LightStrike germ-zapping robots.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Evolution of Automated Guided Vehicles & Mobile Robots

8.2 Innovative Patented Technologies & Large Supply Contracts

8.3 Funding & Investments for Developing Disinfection Robots

8.4 Advancement of New Electric Disinfection Robots



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Spread of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs)

9.2 Role of AI & Robotics in Transforming Healthcare

9.3 Adoption of Modern Disinfectant Technologies

9.4 Increasing Demand for Service Robots in Healthcare



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Technical Issues & High Cost of Deployment

10.2 Limitations of Disinfection Robots

10.3 Possible Adverse Effects of Disinfectants



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 UV Disinfection Robots

12.4 Disinfection Spray Robots

12.5 Combined System Robots



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Healthcare Facilities

13.4 Biopharmaceutical Industry

13.5 Transport

13.6 Hospitality

13.7 Others



14 Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Geographic Overview

15 Europe

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 Key Countries



16 North America

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Key Countries



17 APAC

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Key Countries



18 Latin America

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Key Countries



19 Middle East & Africa

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Key Countries



20 Competitive Landscape

20.1 Competition Overview

20.2 Market Share Analysis



21 Key Company Profiles

21.1 Blue Ocean Robotics

21.2 Nevoa

21.3 Taimi Robotics Technology

21.4 XAG

21.5 Xenex Disinfection Services

22 Other Prominent Vendors

22.1 Akara Robotics

22.2 ALVO Medical

22.3 Amy Robotics

22.4 Ava Robotics

22.5 Badger Technologies

22.6 Bioquell

22.7 Bridgeport Magnetics Group

22.8 Clearpath Robotics

22.9 Corvus Robotics

22.10 Engmotion

22.11 Fetch Robotics

22.12 Finsen Technologies

22.13 Geekplus Technology

22.14 Grizzly

22.15 H-Bots Robotics

22.16 Imedtac

22.17 Keenon Robotics

22.18 LG Electronics

22.19 Mediland

22.2 Metralabs

22.21 Nanyang Technological University

22.22 Omron

22.23 Otsaw

22.24 Pudu Technology

22.25 Rubedo Sistemos

22.26 Sesto Robotics

22.27 Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument

22.28 Shenzhen EAI Technology

22.29 Siemens & Aucma

22.3 SIFSOF

22.31 Skytron

22.32 Techmetics Robotics

22.33 Tru-D SmartUVC

22.34 UVCLight.co.UK

22.35 UVC Solutions

22.36 Vanora Robots



23 Report Summary

23.1 Key Takeaways

23.2 Strategic Recommendations



24 Quantitative Summary

24.1 Market by Product Type

24.2 Market by End-User

24.3 Market by Geography



25 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2x06b9