The Global LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market is expected to grow by $ 164.98 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LED Traffic Signs and Signals Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060863/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the LED traffic signs and signals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased investments toward road infrastructure development and increasing road traffic accidents. In addition, the increased investments toward road infrastructure development are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The LED traffic signs and signals market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The LED traffic signs and signals market is segmented as below:

By Product

• LED traffic signals

• LED traffic signs



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing adoption of LED traffic lightsas one of the prime reasons driving the LED traffic signs and signals market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on LED traffic signs and signals market covers the following areas:

• LED traffic signs and signals market sizing

• LED traffic signs and signals market forecast

• LED traffic signs and signals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading LED traffic signs and signals market vendors that include Aldridge Traffic Systems Pty Ltd., Alphatronics NV, ARCUS USA Inc., D G Controls Ltd., European Safety Systems Ltd., Econolite, Envoys Electronic Pvt. Ltd., Federal Signal Corp., General Electric Co., and SWARCO AG. Also, the LED traffic signs and signals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060863/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________