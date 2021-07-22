Key trends and Opportunities in the German Life Insurance Market to 2024

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Life Insurance - Key trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into Germany's life insurance segment.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium accepted and cession rates during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Germany's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of Germany's life insurance segment.

A comprehensive overview of Germany's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

Germany's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

Germany's life insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.

Germany's life insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium accepted along with cession rates.

Distribution channels deployed by Germany's life insurers.

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.

Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Germany -

It provides historical values for Germany's life insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Germany's life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Germany and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Summary Trends and KPIs

Key Trends by Line of Business

Life Insurance

Pension Insurance

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Regulatory and Compliance

Competitor Profiles

Insurtech

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG

R+V Lebensversicherung AG

Generali Deutschland Lebensversicherung AG

Debeka Lebensversicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit

Zurich Deutscher Herold Lebensversicherung AG

Bayerischer Versicherungsverband Versicherungs AG

Alte Leipziger Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit

Axa Lebensversicherung AG

Proxalto Leben AG

Nurnberger Lebensversicherung AG

