Key trends and Opportunities in the German Life Insurance Market to 2024

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Life Insurance - Key trends and Opportunities to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into Germany's life insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium accepted and cession rates during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Germany's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of Germany's life insurance segment.
- A comprehensive overview of Germany's economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.
- Germany's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
- Germany's life insurance industry's market structure giving details of lines of business.
- Germany's life insurance reinsurance business's market structure giving details of premium accepted along with cession rates.
- Distribution channels deployed by Germany's life insurers.
- Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Germany -
- It provides historical values for Germany's life insurance segment for the report's 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Germany's life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Germany and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Economy Overview
- Regulatory and Compliance
Key Market Trends
- Summary Trends and KPIs
- Key Trends by Line of Business
- Life Insurance
- Pension Insurance
- Distribution Channels
Competitive Landscape
- Competitor Profiles
- Reinsurance
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Competitor Profiles
- Insurtech
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG
- R+V Lebensversicherung AG
- Generali Deutschland Lebensversicherung AG
- Debeka Lebensversicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit
- Zurich Deutscher Herold Lebensversicherung AG
- Bayerischer Versicherungsverband Versicherungs AG
- Alte Leipziger Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit
- Axa Lebensversicherung AG
- Proxalto Leben AG
- Nurnberger Lebensversicherung AG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kclj66
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.