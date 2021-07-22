The Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market is expected to grow by $ 672.30 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Power Factor Controller Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015557/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automatic power factor controller market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government regulations on energy consumption and upgrading industrial facilities to improve energy efficiency. In addition, government regulations on energy consumption are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automatic power factor controller market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The automatic power factor controller market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Active power factor controller

• Passive power factor controller



By End-user

• Process industries

• Discrete industries



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the use of software to analyze suitable power factor requirements as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic power factor controller market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automatic power factor controller market covers the following areas:

• Automatic power factor controller market sizing

• Automatic power factor controller market forecast

• Automatic power factor controller market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic power factor controller market vendors that include Eaton Corporation Plc, General Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Schneider Electric SE, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and WEG Equipamentos Eletricos SA. Also, the automatic power factor controller market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015557/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________