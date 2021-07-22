Global Mortuary Refrigerator Market to Reach $92 Million by 2027

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mortuary Refrigerator - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mortuary Refrigerator estimated at US$70.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Mortuary Refrigerator market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured):

Bally Refrigerated Boxes, Inc.

Barber Medical

C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c.

CEABIS

EIHF Isofroid

Evermed S.R.L.

Hygeco Group

LEEC Ltd.

Mortech Manufacturing Inc.

Paragon Care Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/njaayk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.