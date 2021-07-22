Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

22 July 2021

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 26 July 2021

Effective from 26 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 26 July 2021 to 26 October 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030482765, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 26 July 2021: 0.9670% pa

Questions may be directed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel. +45 44 55 14 50.

