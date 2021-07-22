Global Rice Bran Oil Market to Reach 1.7 Million Metric Tons by 2027

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rice Bran Oil - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Rice Bran Oil estimated at 1.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 1.7 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the period 2020-2027. Organic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach 164.8 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The Rice Bran Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at 365.1 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 352.3 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors Featured in the Report:

A.P. Refinery Pvt. Ltd.

Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Advanced Chemical Industries Ltd. (Bangladesh)

Emami Agrotech Limited

Gemini Edibles & Fats India Private Limited (GEF India)

Hansells Food Group Ltd.

Kasisuri Co., Ltd.

Marico Ltd.

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt., Ltd.

Ricela Health Foods Ltd.

Riceland Foods, Inc.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

Sethia Oils Ltd.

Surin Bran Oil Co., Ltd.

Tara Health Foods Ltd.

Thai Edible Oil Co., Ltd.

Vimal Oil & Foods Ltd.

