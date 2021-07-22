Big Data in the Insurance Market 2021: Big Data Will Prove Important on the Long-term Impact of Climate Change and Severe Weather Events for the Insurance Market

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Big Data in Insurance - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Big data is already a key theme within the insurance industry. Insurers hold vast amounts of data on consumers, businesses, and claims. The key has been to utilize what they have collected into actionable and valuable insights. Those that have been able to do that best have had the most success in reducing claims and saving themselves and customers money. The potential for growth in this theme is endless as the world constantly becomes more connected, and more Internet of Things devices are collecting data in real-time.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of big data in the insurance market. It identifies key players within the space and discusses what they have done well to set themselves apart. It also analyzes the investments made in this theme in recent years.



Scope

Insurers have had most success in motor and health lines. Big data is present in every line of insurance, but these two lines have been adept at using data to track and improve consumer behavior.

Insurtechs have a role to play, but largely via partnerships. With a few exceptions it is largely technology companies partnering with insurers and improving their data collection, management, and analysis capabilities, as opposed to creating their own data-driven policies to compete with incumbent players.

Climate change will be big data's most important long-term use. The biggest issue facing the insurance industry in the long term is the impact of climate change and the increasing number of severe weather events that come with it. The best way to monitor and reduce that is with insights from data built up from previous events.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Players

Technology briefing

Trends

Industry analysis

Value chain

Companies

Sector scorecards

Companies Mentioned

Admiral

Ageas Aviva

AXA

Neos

Floodflash

Google

Amazon

Ping An

Zhong An

Zego

Zurich

Metromile

VouchForMe

Lemonade

Root

By Miles

Oscar Health

YuLife

Zesty

Munich Re

Swiss Re

AIG

Tokio Marine

