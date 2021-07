K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 3.0 m at 71.64 g/t AuEq & 5.35 m at 37.98 g/t AuEq

Drill Hole KMDD0286 records multiple intersections including 3.00 m at 71.64 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) (1) or 71.22 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag and 0.17% Cu from the K1 Vein and 2.90 m at 12.75 g/t AuEq or 11.71 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag and 0.61% Cu at the K2 Vein.





(1) Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer term commodity prices with a copper price of US$3.30/lb, a silver price of US$21/oz and a gold price of US$1,600/oz.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing diamond drilling of the Kora deposit at the Kainantu gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results for the latest 43 diamond drill holes completed from underground into the Kora deposit are summarized in Table 1 below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade and continuity of Kora, with intersections largely focused on increasing drill density up-dip, down-dip and to the south to upgrade resources for the Stage 3 Expansion Feasibility Study. Results also include some step out drilling to the south outside of the existing resource envelope. From the drilling results, all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 9 intersections exceeding 20 g/t AuEq, 20 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 45 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

Drilling to the south has continued to record high-grade intersections, expanding high-grade areas and the extents of known mineralization. Highlights include: KMDD0339 recording multiple intersections including 6.30 m at 24.86 g/t Au, 74 g/t Ag and 4.44% Cu (32.11 g/t AuEq, 5.33 m true width) from the K2 Vein and, approximately 25 m up-dip, KMDD0337 recording multiple intersections including 7.20 m at 16.05 g/t Au, 92 g/t Ag and 3.28% Cu (21.89 g/t AuEq, 6.92 m true width) from the K2 Vein.

Stepping out further to the South and beyond the current resource, KMDD0343 intersected 17.40 m at 5.93 g/t Au, 75 g/t Ag and 2.33% Cu (10.20 g/t AuEq, 6.11 m true width) at the K2 Vein and KMDD0385 intersected 3.50 m at 0.60 g/t Au, 50 g/t Ag and 7.91% Cu (12.44 g/t AuEq, 2.40 m true width) at the K2 Vein.

Other high-grade intersections include: KMDD0292 recording multiple intersections including 5.35 m at 37.56 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag and 0.26% Cu (37.98 g/t AuEq, 4.18 m true width) from the K1 Vein, and approximately 25m up-dip and towards the south, KMDD0296 recording multiple intersections including 8.93 m at 22.75 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag and 0.17% Cu (23.04 g/t AuEq, 7.33 m true width) from the K1 Vein, plus approximately 75m down-dip and towards the north, KMDD0286 recording multiple intersections including 3.00 m at 71.22 g/t Au, 14 g/t Ag and 0.17% Cu (71.64 g/t AuEq, 1.38 m true width) from the K1 Vein. The drilling results are part of a cluster of several holes including KMDD0286, KMDD0292, KMDD0296, KMDD0288, KMDD0294, KMDD0306 that expanded a high-grade zone to depth.

Long sections of K1 and K2 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in figures 1 and 2, respectively. A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in figure 3. A core photograph of drill hole KMDD0296 is provided in figure 4.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “The ongoing drilling at Kora continues to deliver excellent results, in a combination of strong continuity, thickness and high grades with all 43 holes intersecting mineralization, 20% of holes intersecting above 20 g/t AuEq, 40% intersecting over 10 g/t AuEq and almost 85% intersecting above 4 g/t AuEq. These intersections recorded a solid thickness, averaging 2.64 metres and 3.94 metres true thickness for the K1 and K2 Veins, respectively. Notably, drilling at Kora continues to expand multiple high-grade areas with drill highlights including KMDD0286 recording 3.00 m at 71.64 g/t AuEq at the K1 Vein, KMDD0292 recording 5.35 m at 37.98 g/t AuEq at the K1 Vein, KMDD0296 recording 8.93 m at 23.04 g/t AuEq at the K1 Vein and KMDD0341 recording 2.40 m at 30.04 g/t AuEq at the K2 Vein. Results from step-out drilling outside of the mineral resource continue to deliver solid results as well, demonstrating that the system remains open and strong in multiple directions.

We are very excited about the second half of the year for exploration. The pace of results coming in has significantly increased as we concurrently work through our inventory of holes to core log and assay plus receive results from our ongoing drilling. With drilling currently underway at Kora, Judd and Blue Lake more updates are expected near-term.”

