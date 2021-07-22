The Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market is expected to grow by $ 944.40 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961902/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on endpoint detection and response market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based EDR solutions and emergence of enterprise mobility and BYOD policy. In addition, increasing adoption of cloud-based EDR solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The endpoint detection and response market analysis include end-user segment, deployment segment, and geographic landscape.



The endpoint detection and response market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Enterprises

• Individual customers



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for integrated solutionsas one of the prime reasons driving the endpoint detection and response market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on endpoint detection and response market covers the following areas:

• Endpoint detection and response market sizing

• Endpoint detection and response market forecast

• Endpoint detection and response market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading endpoint detection and response market vendors that include AO Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Ltd., Broadcom Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., FireEye Inc., McAfee LLC, RSA Security LLC, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Inc., and VMware Inc. Also, the endpoint detection and response market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

