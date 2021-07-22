Worldwide Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Industry to 2026 - Rise in Fire Breakouts Due to Equipment Failure is Driving Growth

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data center fire detection and suppression market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.58% during the period 2021-2026.



The increasing innovations in server virtualization and the adoption of AI-based servers fuel the demand for fire and safety products. Data centers enable the continuity of digital business operations across the globe. They are significant consumers of power and comprise IT infrastructure that consists of servers and storage devices. The global data center fire detection and suppression systems market is mainly dominated by colocation providers, followed by internet and cloud service providers.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center fire detection and suppression market during the forecast period:

Rise in Fire Breakout Due to Equipment Failure

Growth in Hyperscale Data Center Contribute to Safety System

Colocation Investments Boost Fire & Safety Infrastructure Procurement

Growing Rack Power Density to Increase Demand for Advance Fire Suppression System

The study considers the data center fire detection and suppression market present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Key Highlights

In APAC, gaseous fire suppression systems dominated around 89% of the overall fire suppression market share.

In October 2020, Honeywell introduced its Connected Life Safety Services (CLSS) - a cloud-based fire safety system, to minimize the inspection, maintenance, and reporting fire breakout in the facilities.

In June 2021, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Frankfurt data center, the air circulation systems failed. The fire extinguishing system removed oxygen from the air preventing the staff from entering the data hall for over an hour. Such incidents promote the need for efficient fire detection and suppression systems.

Over the past two years, there has been a surge in colocation data center investments in regions such as Morocco, Kenya, Botswana, Nigeria, Israel, Senegal, and more. The rising adoption of colocation facilities is increasing the data center fire detection and suppression market share.

In terms of fire infrastructure, the market is estimated to witness an increase in the adoption of a gas-based fire extinguisher system with a clean agent fire extinguisher.

Competitive Landscape

The vendors are offering fire and safety solutions connected to the internet so that the systems can be handled remotely. The new entrants in the data center fire detection market capture the major share in the developing data center markets. Some of the leading vendors are involved in the research and development of new fire extinguisher agents and innovating the product to overcome the competition in the industry. The local vendors compete with global vendors in offering fire extinguishing system sub-products and accessories such as pipes, valves, and sprinklers. The fire detection and suppression systems market will face strong competition in developed and matured regions such as North America, China, Japan, and Western European countries.



Prominent Vendors

Advanced Safety Systems Integrators

Cannon Fire

Carrier

Danfoss Group

Encore Fire Protection

Fike

Fireboy-Xintex (A Darley Company)

Halma

Hochiki Europe

inControl Systems

Johnson Controls

Minimax (Viking Group)

Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems (DELTA)

Robert Bosch

Securiton

SEVO Systems

Siemens

Smith & Sharks India

Stang Korea

Sterling Safety Systems (Hyfire)

The Chemours Company

Torvac Solutions

Xtralis (Honeywell)

