Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 22 July 2021, at 1:45pm (EEST)

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act; Christoffer Häggblom’s indirect holding in Verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj (the "Company") has today received a notification in accordance with the Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act (the "SMA") according to which Christoffer Häggblom's direct holding of the Company's shares and votes amounts to 0.06 percent, his indirect holding of the Company's shares and votes amounts to 3.58 percent and his indirect holding of the Company's shares and votes through financial instruments, as defined in the SMA Chapter 9, Section 6 a, amounts to 9.76 percent. The notification of major holding was triggered by an option agreement that was concluded on 21 July 2021 between Rite Ventures Finland AB ("Rite"), a company ultimately controlled by Christoffer Häggblom, and Samuli Seppälä regarding the Company's shares, under which Rite has the right to buy a total of 4,400,000 shares of the Company from Samuli Seppälä. The call option is valid until 20 April 2022. As a result of the agreement Christoffer Häggblom's indirect holding of the Company's shares and votes through financial instruments exceeded the 5 percent threshold and the holding of shares and votes, both direct and indirect, together with the indirect holding through financial instruments exceeded the 10 percent threshold.

The share capital of the Company consists in aggregate of 45,065,130 shares, each share entitling to one (1) vote.

Total positions of Christoffer Häggblom according to notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in %

(A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.64% 9.76% 13.40% 45,065,130 Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code (if possible) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000049812 25,714 1,612,576 0.06% 3.58% SUBTOTAL A 1,638,290 3.64%

B: Financial instruments according to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Call Option 20 April 2022 N/A Physical 4,400,000 9.76% SUBTOTAL B 4,400,000 9.76 %

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights or financial instruments are effectively held (starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity):

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Carl-Johan Christoffer Häggblom 0.06% 0% 0.06% Bird Cherry Holding AB 0% 0% 0% Cidro Finans AB 0% 0% 0% Rite Internet Ventures Holding AB 0% 0% 0% Rite Ventures Finland AB 3.58% 9.76 % 13.34%

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

