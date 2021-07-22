The Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market is expected to grow by USD 1.15 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838962/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automated guided vehicle (AGV) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth in e-commerce retail, the growing adoption of automation in the manufacturing process, and the need to improve warehouse operational efficiency. In addition, rapid growth in e-commerce retail is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automated guided vehicle (AGV) market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The automated guided vehicle (AGV) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Unit load carrier

• Tow vehicle

• Pallet truck

• Assembly line vehicle

• Others



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the automated guided vehicle (AGV) market growth during the next few years. Also, rising warehouse automation and growing applications of AGVs in refrigerated warehousing and semiconductor industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automated guided vehicle (AGV) market covers the following areas:

• Automated guided vehicle (AGV) market sizing

• Automated guided vehicle (AGV) market forecast

• Automated guided vehicle (AGV) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated guided vehicle (AGV) market vendors that include Daifuku Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., John Bean Technologies Corp., KION GROUP AG, KUKA AG, Murata Machinery Ltd., Seegrid Corp., SSI SCHAEFER Group, and Toyota Industries Corp. Also, the automated guided vehicle (AGV) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



