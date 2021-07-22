Sandy Spring Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $57.3 Million

Core Earnings Increase One Year After Acquisitions

OLNEY, Md., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq-SASR), the parent company of Sandy Spring Bank, today reported net income of $57.3 million ($1.19 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The current quarter’s result compares to net loss of $14.3 million ($0.31 per diluted common share) for the second quarter of 2020 and net income of $75.5 million ($1.58 per diluted common share) for the first quarter of 2021. The results from the second quarter of the prior year reflected the combined impact of merger and acquisition expense associated with the acquisition of Revere Bank ("Revere") in that quarter, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economic forecast used in the determination of the allowance for credit losses, and the provision for credit losses associated with the Revere acquisition.

For the current quarter, core earnings, which exclude the impact of the provision for credit losses and provision on unfunded loan commitments, merger and acquisition expense, loss on FHLB redemptions, amortization of intangibles and investment securities gains, each on an after-tax basis, were $55.1 million ($1.16 per diluted common share), compared to $51.9 million ($1.10 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $56.9 million ($1.20 per diluted common share) for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The current quarter's provision for credit losses was a credit of $4.2 million as compared to a credit of $34.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The current and prior quarter's credits for the provision for credit losses were principally the result of the decline in the forecasted unemployment rate and, to a lesser degree, improvements in other forecasted macroeconomic indicators.

“Our acquisitions of Revere Bank and Rembert Pendleton Jackson continue to contribute to our strong financial performance,” said Daniel J. Schrider, President and CEO. “This quarter marks one year since Revere Bank became part of Sandy Spring Bank. Our increased size and scale, and our unwavering commitment to personalized service, continue to deliver results for our company and our clients. Our wealth group, which includes Rembert Pendleton Jackson, West Financial Services and Sandy Spring Trust, has also achieved significant year over year growth.”

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Core operating earnings increased 6% to $55.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $51.9 million for the prior year quarter.

  • Total assets at June 30, 2021, declined 3% to $12.9 billion compared to $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. The decline in total assets, year-over-year was primarily the result of the $179.2 million net reduction in loans originated under the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP" or "PPP Program") and the $251.5 million decline in the residential mortgage loan portfolio. While the total loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans, decreased 1% due to the combined run-off of residential mortgage and consumer loans, year-over-year organic commercial real estate loan growth was 6%.

  • Excluding PPP loans, total loan growth during the current quarter compared to the first quarter of 2021 was 1%, with organic commercial loan growth during the quarter of 2%. Deposits increased 2% during the linked quarter, driven by 6% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits.

  • The net interest margin was 3.63% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.47% for the same quarter of 2020, and 3.56% for the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the current quarter’s net interest margin would have been 3.60%, compared to 3.19% for second quarter of 2020, and 3.46% for the first quarter of 2021.

  • The provision for credit losses was a credit of $4.2 million for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter’s credit to the provision of $34.7 million. The credits to the provision continue to be the result of improvements in forecasted economic metrics. The overall credit to the provision for the quarter was partially mitigated by increases in non-PPP loan balances, individual reserves assessed on a few non-accrual loans in the hospitality industry and adjustments to qualitative factors.

  • Non-interest income for the current quarter increased by 15% or $3.3 million compared to the prior year quarter, as wealth management income grew 20% and service charges on deposit accounts increased 62%. Bank card fees grew 42% compared to the prior year quarter as a result of transaction volume. Other non-interest income also grew significantly compared to the prior year as a result of the combination of the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based contractual vendor incentives.

  • Non-interest expense decreased $22.5 million or 26% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year quarter. The prior year's quarter included $22.5 million in merger and acquisition expense, in addition to $5.9 million in prepayment penalties from the liquidation of acquired FHLB borrowings. These reductions from the prior year more than offset the increase in salary and benefit expense in the current year quarter as a result of staffing increases associated with strategic business initiatives.

  • Return on average assets (“ROA”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 1.79% and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) was 20.44% compared, to 2.39% and 28.47%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.73% and core ROTCE was 19.68% compared to core ROA of 1.80% and core ROTCE of 21.48% for the prior quarter of 2021. The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2021 was 45.36% compared to 42.65% for the first quarter of 2021. The change in the efficiency ratio reflects the impact of the decrease in mortgage banking income and the increase in costs related to various strategic initiatives during the current quarter.

Balance Sheet and Credit Quality

Total assets declined 3% to $12.9 billion at June 30, 2021, as compared to $13.3 billion at June 30, 2020. During this period, total loans declined by 2% to $10.1 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $10.3 billion at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, total loans declined 1% to $9.2 billion at June 30, 2021 as compared to the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decline in the total loan portfolio was primarily the result of the $179.2 million net reduction of loans originated under the PPP Program and the $251.5 million decline in the residential mortgage loan portfolio, which was partially offset by year-over-year non-PPP commercial loan growth of $276.9 million or 4%. The year-over-year decline in the mortgage loan portfolio resulted from mortgage loan refinance activity driven by the low interest rate environment and the strategic decision to sell the majority of new mortgage loan production.

Compared to March 31, 2021, total loans, excluding PPP, increased 1% or $69.1 million at June 30, 2021. During this same period, commercial real estate loans increased $178.9 million or 3% and non-PPP commercial business loans declined $13.3 million or 1%.

Deposit growth was 8% during the past twelve months, as noninterest-bearing deposits experienced growth of 16% and interest-bearing deposits grew 3%. This growth was driven primarily by the impact of the PPP program and, to a lesser extent, growth in core deposit relationships.

At June 30, 2021 the remaining outstanding principal balance of PPP loans was $897.2 million. As of July 9, 2021, 4,126 PPP loans totaling $651.2 million have been forgiven and an additional $49.1 million have been repaid by borrowers. At the end of the current quarter, loans with an aggregate balance of $124.2 million remain in deferral status, of which non-accrual loans comprised $56.0 million. Currently, the 93% of loans that had been granted modifications/deferrals due to pandemic-related financial stress have returned to their original payment plans.

Tangible common equity increased to $1.2 billion or 9.28% of tangible assets at June 30, 2021, compared to $983.4 million or 7.63% at June 30, 2020 as a result of accumulated earnings over the preceding twelve months. Excluding the impact of the PPP program from tangible assets at June 30, 2021, the tangible common equity ratio would be 9.98%. At June 30, 2021, the Company had a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.82%, a common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.47%, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.47%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.49%.

The level of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.93% at June 30, 2021, compared to 0.77% at June 30, 2020, and 0.94% at March 31, 2021. At June 30, 2021, non-performing loans totaled $94.3 million, compared to $79.9 million at June 30, 2020, and $98.7 million at March 31, 2021. Non-performing loans include non-accrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due and restructured loans. Loans placed on non-accrual during the current quarter amounted to $1.5 million compared to $27.3 million for the prior year quarter and $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. Loans in non-accrual status at quarter end included a few large borrowings within the hospitality sector with an aggregate balance of $40.9 million. These large loans, which are collateral dependent, had individual reserves amounting to $5.7 million at June 30, 2021.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to net recoveries of $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2020 and net charge-offs of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in charge-offs in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and the prior year quarter was primarily the result of the charge-off of an acquired pre-pandemic problem credit.

At June 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses was $124.0 million or 1.23% of outstanding loans and 131% of non-performing loans, compared to $130.4 million or 1.25% of outstanding loans and 132% of non-performing loans at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.34% and 1.43%, at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

Income Statement Review

Quarterly Results

The Company recorded net income of $57.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $14.3 million for the prior year quarter. The current quarter's results include a credit to the provision for credit losses, the continued positive impact of reduced funding cost, and a 15% increase in non-interest income. The second quarter of the prior year's results reflected the combined impact of merger and acquisition expense associated with the Revere acquisition, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economic forecast used in the determination of the allowance for credit losses, and the additional provision for credit losses associated with the Revere acquisition. Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-merger income was $71.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $61.5 million for the prior year quarter.

Net interest income increased $6.5 million or 6% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020, as a result of the significant reduction in interest expense during the preceding twelve months. During this period, as general market interest rates declined significantly, interest income remained stable while interest expense on deposits, notably money market and time deposits, declined, resulting in a $6.6 million decrease in interest expense. Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits declined $8.4 million, which was partially offset by the $1.8 million increase in interest expense on borrowings. The increase in borrowing costs occurred due to the prior year's inclusion of $5.8 million for accelerated amortization of the purchase premium on FHLB advances due to the prepayment of those borrowings. Excluding the accelerated amortization, borrowing cost would have been lower by $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. The PPP program contributed $13.2 million to net interest income for the quarter, of which $10.4 million represented origination fees. The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.63% as compared to 3.47% for the same quarter of the prior year as a result of the decreased funding cost during the period. Excluding the net $0.8 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin for the current quarter would have been 3.60% compared to the adjusted net interest margin of 3.19% for the second quarter of 2020.

The provision for credit losses was a credit of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a charge of $58.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 was a credit of $34.7 million. The credits to the provision during 2021 continue to be the result of the improvement in forecasted economic metrics, predominantly the projected unemployment and business bankruptcies rates. The overall credit to the provision for the second quarter of 2021 was partially mitigated by increases in non-PPP loan balances, individual reserves assessed on a few non-accrual loans in the hospitality industry and adjustments to various qualitative factors.

Non-interest income increased $3.3 million or 15% during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the prior year, as wealth management income grew 20% and service charges on deposit accounts increased 62%. The growth in wealth management income reflects the continued positive impact of the Rembert Pendleton Jackson ("RPJ") acquisition in 2020 in addition to the performance in the financial markets and the expansion of the wealth management client base. The growth in service charge income reflects the impact of the prior year's temporary suspension of certain service fees as well as lower transaction volume, both a resulting reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bank card fees grew 42% compared to the prior year quarter as a result of transaction volume. Other non-interest income also grew significantly compared to the prior year as a result of the combination of the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based contractual vendor incentives.

Non-interest expense decreased $22.5 million or 26% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the prior year quarter. The prior year's non-interest expense included $22.5 million in merger and acquisition expense, as well as $5.9 million in prepayment penalties from the liquidation of acquired FHLB borrowings. Salary and benefit expense increased $4.7 million as a result of staffing increases associated with strategic business initiatives and the $1.3 million increase in professional fees and services, primarily consulting fees. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased 8% compared to the prior year due to decreased depreciation and rental expense due to the post-acquisition reduction of banking locations. The cost savings from the post-acquisition location rationalization was offset by increases in advertising costs, outside data services and FDIC insurance.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 45.36% for the current quarter as compared to 43.85% for the second quarter of 2020, and 42.65% for the first quarter of 2021. The modest increase in the efficiency ratio (reflecting a decrease in efficiency) from the second quarter of the prior year to the current year quarter was the result of the 11% growth in non-GAAP expense outpacing the 8% growth in non-GAAP revenue. ROA for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 1.79% and ROTCE was 20.44% compared, respectively, to 2.39% and 28.47% for the first quarter of 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the current quarter's core ROA was 1.73% and core ROTCE was 19.68% compared to core ROA of 1.80% and core ROTCE of 21.48% for the prior quarter of 2021.

Year to Date Results

The Company recorded net income of $132.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net loss of $4.4 million for the same period in the prior year. Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-merger income was $136.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $97.7 million for the prior year. The second quarter of the current year benefited from post-acquisition increased net interest income, a $38.9 million credit to the provision for credit losses, and a 34% increase in non-interest income driven primarily by mortgage banking and wealth management income. The prior year's results reflected the combined impact of merger and acquisition expense associated with the Revere acquisition, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on economic forecast used in the determination of the allowance for credit losses and the additional provision for credit losses associated with the acquisition of Revere during that period.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased 28% or $46.8 million compared to the prior year. This increase was driven primarily by the acquisition of Revere in the second quarter of 2020 as interest income grew $30.3 million and, to a lesser extent, reduced funding costs as interest expense declined $16.5 million. Contributing to the growth in net interest income, the PPP program generated $18.6 million, net of its associated funding costs, year-over-year. The net interest margin improved to 3.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.39% for the prior year. Excluding the net $3.8 million impact of the amortization of the fair value marks derived from acquisitions, the net interest margin for the current year would have been 3.53%. The net interest margin for 2020, excluding the amortization of fair value marks, would have been 3.23%.

The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 amounted to a credit of $38.9 million as compared to a charge of $83.2 million for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the credit for the provision for credit losses, compared to the prior year's charge to the provision, reflects the impact of the improvement in the most recent forecasted economic metrics, most notably the rate of unemployment and anticipated business bankruptcies.   Other economic metrics and factors also contributed to growth in the current period's credit to the provision, which were partially offset by qualitative factors applied in the determination of the allowance. The charge to the provision for credit losses for the same period in 2020 predominantly reflected the combined results of the impact of the deteriorated economic forecasts during the first six months of 2020 and the initial allowance on acquired Revere non-purchased credit deteriorated loans.

Non-interest income increased 34% to $55.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $41.1 million for 2020. During the current year, income from mortgage banking activities increased $4.5 million as a result of the high levels of new mortgage and refinancing activity resulting from historically low mortgage lending rates. Additionally, wealth management income increased $3.3 million year over year as a result of the first quarter 2020 acquisition of RPJ, in addition to the $818 million growth in assets under management during the past twelve months. Service charge income also increased 10% as customer activity increased. As a result of increased transaction volume, bank card fees grew 28% compared to the prior year period. Other non-interest income also grew significantly compared to the prior year as a result of the combination of the full payoff of a purchased credit deteriorated loan and activity-based contractual vendor incentives.

Non-interest expense decreased 2% to $131.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $133.2 million for 2020. The current year included $9.1 million in prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings compared to $5.9 million in prepayment penalties in the prior year. The prior year also included $23.9 million in merger and acquisition expense. Excluding the impact of these items results in a year-over-year growth rate in non-interest expense of 18%. This growth rate was driven by operational and compensation costs associated with the 2020 acquisitions and staffing increases associated with certain strategic initiatives, increased incentive expense associated with mortgage lending and other volume based activities, increased intangible asset amortization, higher FDIC insurance premiums and a rise in professional fees and services.

The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 24.39%, compared to a tax benefit rate of 53.71% for the same period in 2020. The current year's effective tax rate reflects a more normalized rate while the prior year's rate reflected the favorable result of the changes to tax laws in 2020 that expanded the time permitted to utilize previous net operating losses. The Company applied this change to the 2018 acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bankshares, Inc. to realize a tax benefit of $1.8 million for 2020, resulting in a greater proportional benefit from the operating loss in the first six months of 2020.

The non-GAAP efficiency ratio for the first half of the current year was 44.01% compared to 48.21% for the same period in the prior year. The improvement in the current year’s efficiency ratio compared to the prior year was the result of the 29% growth in non-GAAP revenue, which outpaced the 18% growth in non-GAAP non-interest expense.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information and performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. Non-GAAP measures used in this release consist of the following:

  • Tangible common equity and related measures are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • The non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, merger and acquisition expense and investment securities gains and includes tax-equivalent income.
  • Core earnings and the related measures of core earnings per share, core return on average assets and core return on average tangible common equity reflect net income exclusive of the provision/(credit) for credit losses, provision/(credit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, merger and acquisition expense, amortization of intangible assets, loss on FHLB redemption, and investment securities gains, on a net of tax basis.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included with this release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Olney, Maryland, is the holding company for Sandy Spring Bank, a premier community bank in the Greater Washington, D.C. region. With over 60 locations, the bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services throughout Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Through its subsidiaries, Rembert Pendleton Jackson, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation and West Financial Services, Inc., Sandy Spring Bank also offers a comprehensive menu of insurance and wealth management services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties: risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effect of the pandemic on our borrowers and their ability to make payments on their obligations, the effectiveness of vaccination programs, and the effect of remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by federal, state and local governments; general economic conditions and trends, either nationally or locally; conditions in the securities markets; changes in interest rates; changes in deposit flows, and in the demand for deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services; changes in real estate values; changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; the Company’s ability to retain key members of management; changes in legislation, regulations, and policies; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; and a variety of other matters which, by their nature, are subject to significant uncertainties. Sandy Spring Bancorp provides greater detail regarding some of these factors in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including in the Risk Factors section of that report, and in its other SEC reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s forward-looking statements may also be subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those that it may discuss elsewhere in this news release or in its filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC’s Web site at www.sec.gov.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 % Six Months Ended
June 30,		 %
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change
Results of operations:              
Net interest income $108,046  $101,514  6% $212,646  $165,848  28% 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (4,204) 58,686  n/m  (38,912) 83,155  n/m  
Non-interest income 26,259  22,924  15  55,125  41,092  34  
Non-interest expense 62,975  85,438  (26) 131,148  133,184  (2) 
Income/ (loss) before income tax expense/ (benefit) 75,534  (19,686) n/m  175,535  (9,399) n/m  
Net income/ (loss) 57,263  (14,338) n/m  132,727  (4,351) n/m  
                
Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders $56,782  $(14,458) n/m  $131,606  $(4,539) n/m  
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income (1) $71,330  $61,454  16  $136,668  $97,664  40  
             
Return on average assets 1.79%  (0.45)%    2.09% (0.08)%  
Return on average common equity 15.07%  (4.15)%    17.84% (0.69)%  
Return on average tangible common equity 20.44%  (5.80)%    24.35% (1.00)%  
Net interest margin 3.63%  3.47%    3.60% 3.39%  
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (2) 46.89%  68.66%    48.98% 64.36%  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (2) 45.36%  43.85%    44.01% 48.21%  
             
Per share data:            
Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $1.20  $(0.31) n/m  $2.79  $(0.11) n/m  
Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $1.19  $(0.31) n/m  $2.77  $(0.11) n/m  
Weighted average diluted common shares 47,523,198  46,988,351  1% 47,469,470  40,826,748  16% 
Dividends declared per share $0.32  $0.30  7  $0.64  $0.60  7  
Book value per common share $33.02  $29.58  12  $33.02  $29.58  12  
Tangible book value per common share (1) $24.58  $20.92  17  $24.58  $20.92  17  
Outstanding common shares 47,312,982  47,001,022  1  47,312,982  47,001,022  1  
             
Financial condition at period-end:            
Investment securities $1,482,123  $1,424,652  4% $1,482,123  $1,424,652  4% 
Loans 10,092,515  10,343,043  (2) 10,092,515  10,343,043  (2) 
Interest-earning assets 12,167,067  12,447,146  (2) 12,167,067  12,447,146  (2) 
Assets 12,925,577  13,290,447  (3) 12,925,577  13,290,447  (3) 
Deposits 10,866,466  10,076,834  8  10,866,466  10,076,834  8  
Interest-bearing liabilities 7,233,536  8,313,546  (13) 7,233,536  8,313,546  (13) 
Stockholders' equity 1,562,280  1,390,093  12  1,562,280  1,390,093  12  
             
Capital ratios:                
Tier 1 leverage (3) 9.49%  8.35%    9.49% 8.35%  
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.47%  10.23%    12.47% 10.23%  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 12.47%  10.23%    12.47% 10.23%  
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (3) 15.82%  13.79%    15.82% 13.79%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (4) 9.28%  7.63%    9.28% 7.63%  
Average equity to average assets 11.91%  10.78%    11.73% 11.67%  
             
Credit quality ratios:            
Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.23%  1.58%    1.23% 1.58%  
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.93%  0.77%    0.93% 0.77%  
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.74%  0.61%    0.74% 0.61%  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 131.44%  204.56%    131.44% 204.56%  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans (5) 0.09%  (0.01)%    0.05% %  

n/m - not meaningful
(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure.
(2) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; securities gains from non-interest income and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(3) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2021.
(4) The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that divides assets excluding intangible assets into stockholders' equity after deducting intangible assets. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.
(5) Calculation utilizes average loans, excluding residential mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income:        
Net income/ (loss) $57,263  $(14,338) $132,727  $(4,351)
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments:        
Merger and acquisition expense   22,454  45  23,908 
Income tax expense/ (benefit) 18,271  (5,348) 42,808  (5,048)
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (4,204) 58,686  (38,912) 83,155 
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $71,330  $61,454  $136,668  $97,664 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $62,975  $85,438  $131,148  $133,184 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $134,305  $124,438  $267,771  $206,940 
         
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 46.89% 68.66% 48.98% 64.36%
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP):        
Non-interest expense $62,975  $85,438  $131,148  $133,184 
Less non-GAAP adjustments:        
Amortization of intangible assets 1,659  1,998  3,356  2,598 
Loss on FHLB redemption   5,928  9,117  5,928 
Merger and acquisition expense   22,454  45  23,908 
Non-interest expense - as adjusted $61,316  $55,058  $118,630  $100,750 
         
Net interest income plus non-interest income $134,305  $124,438  $267,771  $206,940 
Plus non-GAAP adjustment:        
Tax-equivalent income 930  1,325  1,910  2,433 
Less non-GAAP adjustment:        
Investment securities gains 71  212  129  381 
Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted $135,164  $125,551  $269,552  $208,992 
         
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 45.36% 43.85% 44.01% 48.21%
         
Tangible common equity ratio:        
Total stockholders' equity $1,562,280  $1,390,093  $1,562,280  $1,390,093 
Goodwill (370,223) (370,547) (370,223) (370,547)
Other intangible assets, net (29,165) (36,143) (29,165) (36,143)
Tangible common equity $1,162,892  $983,403  $1,162,892  $983,403 
         
Total assets $12,925,577  $13,290,447  $12,925,577  $13,290,447 
Goodwill (370,223) (370,547) (370,223) (370,547)
Other intangible assets, net (29,165) (36,143) (29,165) (36,143)
Tangible assets $12,526,189  $12,883,757  $12,526,189  $12,883,757 
         
Tangible common equity ratio 9.28 % 7.63% 9.28 % 7.63%
         
Outstanding common shares 47,312,982  47,001,022  47,312,982  47,001,022 
Tangible book value per common share $24.58  $20.92  $24.58  $20.92 
                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION TABLE - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
OPERATING EARNINGS - METRICS

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Core earnings (non-GAAP):        
Net income/ (loss) $57,263  $(14,338) $132,727  $(4,351)
Plus/ (less) non-GAAP adjustments (net of tax):        
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (3,132) 43,750  (28,989) 61,992 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (181)   (886)  
Merger and acquisition expense   16,739  34  17,823 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,236  1,490  2,500  1,937 
Loss on FHLB redemption   4,419  6,792  4,419 
Investment securities gains (53) (158) (96) (284)
Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $55,133  $51,902  $112,082  $81,536 
         
Core earnings per common share (non-GAAP):        
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP) 47,523,198  46,988,351  47,469,470  40,826,748 
         
Earnings per diluted common share (GAAP) $1.19  $(0.31) $2.77  $(0.11)
Core earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $1.16  $1.10  $2.36  $2.00 
         
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP):        
Average assets (GAAP) $12,798,355  $12,903,156  $12,797,068  $10,799,840 
         
Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.79% (0.45)% 2.09% (0.08)%
Core return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.73% 1.62% 1.77% 1.52%
         
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP):        
Average total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $1,523,875  $1,390,544  $1,500,642  $1,260,298 
Average goodwill (370,223) (355,054) (370,223) (360,549)
Average other intangible assets, net (30,224) (32,337) (31,056) (22,074)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $1,123,428  $1,003,153  $1,099,363  $877,675 
         
Return on average tangible common equity (GAAP) 20.44% (5.80)% 24.35% (1.00)%
Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.68% 20.81% 20.56% 18.68%
             

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION - UNAUDITED

(Dollars in thousands) June 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 June 30,
2020
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $109,147  $93,651  $224,037 
Federal funds sold 358  291  401 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 520,989  203,061  610,285 
Cash and cash equivalents 630,494  297,003  834,723 
Residential mortgage loans held for sale (at fair value) 71,082  78,294  68,765 
Investments available-for-sale (at fair value) 1,441,026  1,348,021  1,355,799 
Other equity securities 41,097  65,760  68,853 
Total loans 10,092,515  10,400,509  10,343,043 
Less: allowance for credit losses (123,961) (165,367) (163,481)
Net loans 9,968,554  10,235,142  10,179,562 
Premises and equipment, net 55,592  57,720  59,391 
Other real estate owned 1,234  1,455  1,389 
Accrued interest receivable 40,630  46,431  48,109 
Goodwill 370,223  370,223  370,547 
Other intangible assets, net 29,165  32,521  36,143 
Other assets 276,480  265,859  267,166 
Total assets $12,925,577  $12,798,429  $13,290,447 
       
Liabilities      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $4,000,636  $3,325,547  $3,434,038 
Interest-bearing deposits 6,865,830  6,707,522  6,642,796 
Total deposits 10,866,466  10,033,069  10,076,834 
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 140,708  543,157  988,605 
Advances from FHLB   379,075  451,844 
Subordinated debt 226,998  227,088  230,301 
Total borrowings 367,706  1,149,320  1,670,750 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 129,125  146,085  152,770 
Total liabilities 11,363,297  11,328,474  11,900,354 
       
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock -- par value $1.00; shares authorized 100,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 47,312,982, 47,056,777 and 47,001,022 at June 30, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 47,313  47,057  47,001 
Additional paid in capital 850,555  846,922  843,876 
Retained earnings 659,578  557,271  484,392 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,834  18,705  14,824 
Total stockholders' equity 1,562,280  1,469,955  1,390,093 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $12,925,577  $12,798,429  $13,290,447 
             

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME/ (LOSS) - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans $107,751  $106,279  $215,179  $182,161 
Interest on loans held for sale 549  405  1,086  696 
Interest on deposits with banks 47  155  93  335 
Interest and dividends on investment securities:        
Taxable 4,373  6,650  8,272  12,782 
Tax-advantaged 2,103  1,438  4,454  2,810 
Interest on federal funds sold       1 
Total interest income 114,823  114,927  229,084  198,785 
Interest Expense:        
Interest on deposits 3,851  12,284  8,681  25,802 
Interest on retail repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased 43  600  96  1,180 
Interest on advances from FHLB 373  (2,123) 2,649  1,022 
Interest on subordinated debt 2,510  2,652  5,012  4,933 
Total interest expense 6,777  13,413  16,438  32,937 
Net interest income 108,046  101,514  212,646  165,848 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (4,204) 58,686  (38,912) 83,155 
Net interest income after provision/ (credit) for credit losses 112,250  42,828  251,558  82,693 
Non-interest income:        
Investment securities gains 71  212  129  381 
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,976  1,223  3,828  3,476 
Mortgage banking activities 5,776  8,426  15,945  11,459 
Wealth management income 9,121  7,604  17,851  14,570 
Insurance agency commissions 1,247  1,188  3,400  3,317 
Income from bank owned life insurance 705  809  1,385  1,454 
Bank card fees 1,785  1,257  3,303  2,577 
Other income 5,578  2,205  9,284  3,858 
Total non-interest income 26,259  22,924  55,125  41,092 
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits 38,990  34,297  75,642  62,350 
Occupancy expense of premises 5,497  5,991  10,984  10,572 
Equipment expenses 3,020  3,219  6,242  5,970 
Marketing 1,052  729  2,264  1,918 
Outside data services 2,260  2,169  4,543  3,751 
FDIC insurance 1,450  1,378  2,942  1,860 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,659  1,998  3,356  2,598 
Merger and acquisition expense   22,454  45  23,908 
Professional fees and services 3,165  1,840  4,896  3,666 
Other expenses 5,882  11,363  20,234  16,591 
Total non-interest expense 62,975  85,438  131,148  133,184 
Income/ (loss) before income tax expense/ (benefit) 75,534  (19,686) 175,535  (9,399)
Income tax expense/ (benefit) 18,271  (5,348) 42,808  (5,048)
Net income/ (loss) $57,263  $(14,338) $132,727  $(4,351)
         
Net income per share amounts:        
Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $1.20  $(0.31) $2.79  $(0.11)
Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $1.19  $(0.31) $2.77  $(0.11)
Dividends declared per share $0.32  $0.30  $0.64  $0.60 
                 

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

  2021 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Profitability for the quarter:            
Tax-equivalent interest income $115,753  $115,241  $112,843  $113,627  $116,252  $84,966 
Interest expense 6,777  9,661  11,964   15,500  13,413   19,524 
Tax-equivalent net interest income 108,976  105,580  100,879   98,127  102,839   65,442 
Tax-equivalent adjustment 930  980  1,052   643  1,325   1,108 
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (4,204) (34,708) (4,489)  7,003  58,686   24,469 
Non-interest income 26,259  28,866  32,234   29,390  22,924   18,168 
Non-interest expense 62,975  68,173  61,661   60,937  85,438   47,746 
Income/ (loss) before income tax expense/ (benefit) 75,534  100,001  74,889   58,934  (19,686)  10,287 
Income tax expense/ (benefit) 18,271  24,537  18,227   14,292  (5,348)  300 
Net income/ (loss) $57,263  $75,464  $56,662  $44,642  $(14,338) $9,987 
Financial performance:                
Pre-tax pre-provision pre-merger income $71,330  $65,338  $70,403  $67,200  $61,454  $36,210 
Return on average assets 1.79% 2.39% 1.78% 1.38% (0.45)% 0.46%
Return on average common equity 15.07% 20.72% 15.72% 12.67% (4.15)% 3.55%
Return on average tangible common equity 20.44% 28.47% 21.89% 17.84% (5.80)% 5.34%
Net interest margin 3.63% 3.56% 3.38% 3.24% 3.47% 3.29%
Efficiency ratio - GAAP basis (1) 46.89% 51.08% 46.69% 48.03% 68.66% 57.87%
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis (1) 45.36% 42.65% 45.09% 45.27% 43.85% 54.76%
Per share data:          
Net income/ (loss) attributable to common shareholders $56,782  $74,824  $56,194  $44,268  $(14,458) $9,919 
Basic net income/ (loss) per common share $1.20  $1.59  $1.19  $0.94  $(0.31) $0.29 
Diluted net income/ (loss) per common share $1.19  $1.58  $1.19  $0.94  $(0.31) $0.28 
Weighted average diluted common shares 47,523,198  47,415,060  47,284,808   47,175,071  46,988,351   34,743,623 
Dividends declared per share $0.32  $0.32  $0.30  $0.30  $0.30  $0.30 
Non-interest income:                
Securities gains $71  $58  $35  $51  $212  $169 
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,976  1,852  1,917   1,673  1,223   2,253 
Mortgage banking activities 5,776  10,169  14,491   14,108  8,426   3,033 
Wealth management income 9,121  8,730  8,215   7,785  7,604   6,966 
Insurance agency commissions 1,247  2,153  1,356   2,122  1,188   2,129 
Income from bank owned life insurance 705  680  705   708  809   645 
Bank card fees 1,785  1,518  1,570   1,525  1,257   1,320 
Other income 5,578  3,706  3,945   1,418  2,205   1,653 
Total non-interest income $26,259  $28,866  $32,234  $29,390  $22,924  $18,168 
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits $38,990  $36,652  $36,080  $36,041  $34,297  $28,053 
Occupancy expense of premises 5,497  5,487  5,236   5,575  5,991   4,581 
Equipment expenses 3,020  3,222  3,121   3,133  3,219   2,751 
Marketing 1,052  1,212  1,058   1,305  729   1,189 
Outside data services 2,260  2,283  2,394   2,614  2,169   1,582 
FDIC insurance 1,450  1,492  1,527   1,340  1,378   482 
Amortization of intangible assets 1,659  1,697  1,655   1,968  1,998   600 
Merger and acquisition expense   45  3   1,263  22,454   1,454 
Professional fees and services 3,165  1,731  2,473   1,800  1,840   1,826 
Other expenses 5,882  14,352  8,114   5,898  11,363   5,228 
Total non-interest expense $62,975  $68,173  $61,661  $60,937  $85,438  $47,746 
                       

(1) The efficiency ratio - GAAP basis is non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. The traditional efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP basis excludes intangible asset amortization, loss on FHLB redemption, and merger and acquisition expense from non-interest expense; investment securities gains from non-interest income; and adds the tax- equivalent adjustment to net interest income. See the Reconciliation Table included with these Financial Highlights.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
HISTORICAL TRENDS - QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - UNAUDITED

  2021 2020
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1
Balance sheets at quarter end:                        
Commercial investor real estate loans $3,712,374  $3,652,418  $3,634,720  $3,588,702  $3,581,778  $2,241,240 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,687,843   1,644,848   1,642,216   1,652,208   1,601,803   1,305,682 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,126,960   1,051,013   1,050,973   994,800   997,423   643,114 
Commercial business loans  1,974,366   2,411,109   2,267,548   2,227,246   2,222,810   813,525 
Residential mortgage loans  960,527   1,022,546   1,105,179   1,173,857   1,211,745   1,116,512 
Residential construction loans  172,869   171,028   182,619   175,123   169,050   149,573 
Consumer loans  457,576   493,904   517,254   521,999   558,434   453,346 
Total loans  10,092,515   10,446,866   10,400,509   10,333,935   10,343,043   6,722,992 
Allowance for credit losses  (123,961)  (130,361)  (165,367)  (170,314)  (163,481)  (85,800)
Loans held for sale  71,082   84,930   78,294   88,728   68,765   67,114 
Investment securities  1,482,123   1,472,727   1,413,781   1,425,733   1,424,652   1,250,560 
Interest-earning assets  12,167,067   12,132,405   12,095,936   11,965,915   12,447,146   8,222,589 
Total assets  12,925,577   12,873,366   12,798,429   12,678,131   13,290,447   8,929,602 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  4,000,636   3,770,852   3,325,547   3,458,804   3,434,038   1,939,937 
Total deposits  10,866,466   10,677,752   10,033,069   9,964,969   10,076,834   6,593,874 
Customer repurchase agreements  140,708   129,318   153,157   142,287   143,579   125,305 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,233,536   7,423,262   7,856,842   7,643,381   8,313,546   5,732,349 
Total stockholders' equity  1,562,280   1,511,694   1,469,955   1,424,749   1,390,093   1,116,334 
Quarterly average balance sheets:               
Commercial investor real estate loans $3,675,119  $3,634,174  $3,599,648  $3,582,751  $3,448,882  $2,202,461 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans  1,663,543   1,638,885   1,643,817   1,628,474   1,681,674   1,285,257 
Commercial AD&C loans  1,089,287   1,049,597   1,017,304   977,607   969,251   659,494 
Commercial business loans  2,225,885   2,291,097   2,189,828   2,207,388   1,899,264   819,133 
Residential mortgage loans  994,899   1,066,714   1,136,989   1,189,452   1,208,566   1,139,786 
Residential construction loans  176,135   179,925   180,494   173,280   162,978   145,266 
Consumer loans  468,686   496,578   515,202   543,242   575,734   465,314 
Total loans  10,293,554   10,356,970   10,283,282   10,302,194   9,946,349   6,716,711 
Loans held for sale  66,958   82,263   68,255   54,784   53,312   35,030 
Investment securities  1,482,905   1,407,455   1,418,683   1,404,238   1,398,586   1,179,084 
Interest-earning assets  12,037,701   12,029,424   11,882,542   12,049,463   11,921,132   7,994,618 
Total assets  12,798,355   12,801,539   12,645,329   12,835,893   12,903,156   8,699,342 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  3,763,135   3,394,110   3,424,729   3,281,607   3,007,222   1,797,227 
Total deposits  10,663,346   10,343,190   9,999,144   9,862,639   9,614,176   6,433,694 
Customer repurchase agreements  136,286   148,195   146,685   142,694   144,050   135,652 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  7,356,656   7,742,987   7,609,829   7,969,487   8,326,909   5,612,056 
Total stockholders' equity  1,523,875   1,477,150   1,433,900   1,401,746   1,390,544   1,130,051 
Financial measures:                  
Average equity to average assets  11.91%  11.54%  11.34%  10.92%  10.78%  12.99%
Investment securities to earning assets  12.18%  12.14%  11.69%  11.91%  11.45%  15.21%
Loans to earning assets  82.95%  86.11%  85.98%  86.36%  83.10%  81.76%
Loans to assets  78.08%  81.15%  81.26%  81.51%  77.82%  75.29%
Loans to deposits  92.88%  97.84%  103.66%  103.70%  102.64%  101.96%
Capital measures:                  
Tier 1 leverage (1)  9.49%  9.14%  8.92%  8.65%  8.35%  8.78%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  12.47%  12.09%  10.58%  10.45%  10.23%  10.23%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  12.47%  12.09%  10.58%  10.45%  10.23%  10.23%
Total regulatory capital to risk-weighted assets (1)  15.82%  15.49%  13.93%  14.02%  13.79%  14.09%
Book value per common share $33.02  $32.04  $31.24  $30.30  $29.58  $32.68 
Outstanding common shares  47,312,982   47,187,389   47,056,777   47,025,779   47,001,022   34,164,672 
                         

(1) Estimated ratio at June 30, 2021.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
LOAN PORTFOLIO QUALITY DETAIL - UNAUDITED

  2021 2020
(Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Non-performing assets:            
Loans 90 days past due:            
Commercial real estate:            
Commercial investor real estate $  $  $133  $  $775  $ 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate         515   
Commercial AD&C            
Commercial business   31  161  93     
Residential real estate:            
Residential mortgage 680  398  480  320  138  8 
Residential construction            
Consumer       1     
Total loans 90 days past due 680  429  774  414  1,428  8 
Non-accrual loans:            
Commercial real estate:            
Commercial investor real estate 42,072  42,776  45,227  26,784  26,482  17,770 
Commercial owner-occupied real estate 8,183  8,316  11,561  6,511  6,729  4,074 
Commercial AD&C 14,489  14,975  15,044  1,678  2,957  829 
Commercial business 9,435  13,147  22,933  17,659  20,246  10,834 
Residential real estate:            
Residential mortgage 9,440  9,593  10,212  11,296  11,724  12,271 
Residential construction 62           
Consumer 7,718  7,193  7,384  7,493  7,800  5,596 
Total non-accrual loans 91,399  96,000  112,361  71,421  75,938  51,374 
Total restructured loans - accruing 2,228  2,271  2,317  2,854  2,553  2,575 
Total non-performing loans 94,307  98,700  115,452  74,689  79,919  53,957 
Other assets and other real estate owned (OREO) 1,234  1,354  1,455  1,389  1,389  1,416 
Total non-performing assets $95,541  $100,054  $116,907  $76,078  $81,308  $55,373 
                         


  For the Quarter Ended,
(Dollars in thousands) June 30,
2021		 March 31,
2021		 December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020
Analysis of non-accrual loan activity:            
Balance at beginning of period $96,000  $112,361  $71,421  $75,938  $51,374  $38,632 
Purchased credit deteriorated loans designated as non-accrual           13,084 
Non-accrual balances transferred to OREO (257)   (70)      
Non-accrual balances charged-off (2,166) (699) (513) (144) (162) (575)
Net payments or draws (3,693) (16,028) (13,212) (4,248) (1,881) (1,860)
Loans placed on non-accrual 1,515  421  54,735  893  27,289  2,369 
Non-accrual loans brought current   (55)   (1,018) (682) (276)
Balance at end of period $91,399  $96,000  $112,361  $71,421  $75,938  $51,374 
             
Analysis of allowance for credit losses:            
Balance at beginning of period $130,361  $165,367  $170,314  $163,481  $85,800  $56,132 
Transition impact of adopting ASC 326           2,983 
Initial allowance on purchased credit deteriorated loans           2,762 
Initial allowance on acquired PCD loans         18,628   
Provision/ (credit) for credit losses (4,204) (34,708) (4,489) 7,003  58,686  24,469 
Less loans charged-off, net of recoveries:            
Commercial real estate:            
Commercial investor real estate (144) (27) 379  21  (4)  
Commercial owner-occupied real estate            
Commercial AD&C            
Commercial business 2,359  634  56  88  (463) 108 
Residential real estate:            
Residential mortgage (11) (270) 37  (6) 15  333 
Residential construction (1)   (1) (2) (1) (2)
Consumer (7) (39) (13) 69  86  107 
Net charge-offs/ (recoveries) 2,196  298  458  170  (367) 546 
Balance at the end of period $123,961  $130,361  $165,367  $170,314  $163,481  $85,800 
             
Asset quality ratios:            
Non-performing loans to total loans 0.93% 0.94% 1.11% 0.72% 0.77% 0.80%
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.74% 0.78% 0.91% 0.60% 0.61% 0.62%
Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.23% 1.25% 1.59% 1.65% 1.58% 1.28%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 131.44% 132.08% 143.23% 228.03% 204.56% 159.02%
Annualized net charge-offs/ (recoveries) to average loans 0.09% 0.01% 0.02% 0.01% (0.01)% 0.03%
                         

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  2021 2020
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		  Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $3,675,119  $38,411  4.19% $3,448,882  $38,426  4.48%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,663,543  19,360  4.67  1,681,674  19,794  4.73 
Commercial AD&C loans 1,089,287  10,819  3.98  969,251  10,886  4.52 
Commercial business loans 2,225,885  25,248  4.55  1,899,264  19,426  4.11 
Total commercial loans 8,653,834  93,838  4.35  7,999,071  88,532  4.45 
Residential mortgage loans 994,899  8,634  3.47  1,208,566  11,259  3.73 
Residential construction loans 176,135  1,562  3.56  162,978  1,691  4.17 
Consumer loans 468,686  4,183  3.58  575,734  5,341  3.73 
Total residential and consumer loans 1,639,720  14,379  3.51  1,947,278  18,291  3.78 
Total loans (2) 10,293,554  108,217  4.22  9,946,349  106,823  4.32 
Loans held for sale 66,958  549  3.28  53,312  405  3.04 
Taxable securities 1,052,229  4,373  1.66  1,164,490  7,045  2.42 
Tax-advantaged securities 430,676  2,567  2.38  234,096  1,824  3.12 
Total investment securities (3) 1,482,905  6,940  1.87  1,398,586  8,869  2.54 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 193,749  47  0.10  522,469  155  0.12 
Federal funds sold 535    0.10  416    0.10 
Total interest-earning assets 12,037,701  115,753  3.86  11,921,132  116,252  3.92 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses (130,734)     (118,863)    
Cash and due from banks 97,813      181,991     
Premises and equipment, net 55,718      60,545     
Other assets 737,857      858,351     
Total assets $12,798,355      $12,903,156     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,400,661  $226  0.06% $1,067,487  $457  0.17%
Regular savings deposits 476,999  66  0.06  367,191  73  0.08 
Money market savings deposits 3,364,348  1,254  0.15  2,890,842  3,396  0.47 
Time deposits 1,658,203  2,305  0.56  2,281,434  8,358  1.47 
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,900,211  3,851  0.22  6,606,954  12,284  0.75 
Other borrowings 155,792  43  0.11  713,965  600  0.34 
Advances from FHLB 73,626  373  2.03  775,767  (2,123) (1.08)
Subordinated debt 227,027  2,510  4.42  230,223  2,652  4.61 
Total borrowings 456,445  2,926  2.57  1,719,955  1,129  0.27 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,356,656  6,777  0.37  8,326,909  13,413  0.65 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,763,135      3,007,222     
Other liabilities 154,689      178,481     
Stockholders' equity 1,523,875      1,390,544     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $12,798,355      $12,903,156     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $108,976  3.49%   $102,839  3.27%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment   930      1,325   
Net interest income   $108,046      $101,514   
             
Interest income/earning assets     3.86%     3.92%
Interest expense/earning assets     0.23      0.45 
Net interest margin     3.63%     3.47%
               

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.50% and 25.45% for 2021 and 2020, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $0.9 million and $1.3 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available for sale investments are presented at amortized cost.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES - UNAUDITED

  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021 2020
(Dollars in thousands and tax-equivalent) Average
Balances		  Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balances		 Interest (1) Annualized
Average
Yield/Rate
Assets            
Commercial investor real estate loans $3,654,760  $76,765  4.24% $2,825,672  $63,691  4.53%
Commercial owner-occupied real estate loans 1,651,282  38,040  4.65  1,483,465  35,000  4.74 
Commercial AD&C loans 1,069,552  21,215  4.00  814,372  19,215  4.74 
Commercial business loans 2,258,311  50,042  4.47  1,359,199  29,603  4.38 
Total commercial loans 8,633,905  186,062  4.35  6,482,708  147,509  4.58 
Residential mortgage loans 1,030,608  18,178  3.53  1,174,176  22,000  3.75 
Residential construction loans 178,020  3,168  3.59  154,122  3,252  4.24 
Consumer loans 482,555  8,728  3.65  520,524  10,497  4.06 
Total residential and consumer loans 1,691,183  30,074  3.57  1,848,822  35,749  3.89 
Total loans (2) 10,325,088  216,136  4.22  8,331,530  183,258  4.42 
Loans held for sale 74,568  1,086  2.91  44,171  696  3.15 
Taxable securities 984,305  8,272  1.68  1,068,549  13,367  2.50 
Tax-advantaged securities 461,084  5,407  2.35  220,286  3,561  3.23 
Total investment securities (3) 1,445,389  13,679  1.89  1,288,835  16,928  2.63 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 187,954  93  0.10  293,001  335  0.23 
Federal funds sold 588    0.09  338  1  0.53 
Total interest-earning assets 12,033,587  230,994  3.87  9,957,875  201,218  4.06 
             
Less: allowance for credit losses (146,892)     (90,412)    
Cash and due from banks 102,013      125,805     
Premises and equipment, net 56,042      59,445     
Other assets 752,318      747,127     
Total assets $12,797,068      $10,799,840     
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $1,383,253  $462  0.07% $953,951  $1,154  0.24%
Regular savings deposits 460,738  122  0.05  349,155  146  0.08 
Money market savings deposits 3,387,341  2,717  0.16  2,369,566  8,046  0.68 
Time deposits 1,693,179  5,380  0.64  1,949,039  16,456  1.70 
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,924,511  8,681  0.25  5,621,711  25,802  0.92 
Other borrowings 172,727  96  0.11  475,386  1,180  0.50 
Advances from FHLB 224,467  2,649  2.38  653,878  1,022  0.32 
Subordinated debt 227,050  5,012  4.41  218,508  4,933  4.52 
Total borrowings 624,244  7,757  2.51  1,347,772  7,135  1.07 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,548,755  16,438  0.44  6,969,483  32,937  0.95 
             
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,579,642      2,402,225     
Other liabilities 168,029      167,834     
Stockholders' equity 1,500,642      1,260,298     
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $12,797,068      $10,799,840     
             
Tax-equivalent net interest income and spread   $214,556  3.43%   $168,281  3.11%
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment   1,910      2,433   
Net interest income   $212,646      $165,848   
             
Interest income/earning assets     3.87%     4.06%
Interest expense/earning assets     0.27      0.67 
Net interest margin     3.60%     3.39%
               

(1) Tax-equivalent income has been adjusted using the combined marginal federal and state rate of 25.50% and 25.45% for 2021 and 2020, respectively. The annualized taxable-equivalent adjustments utilized in the above table to compute yields aggregated to $1.9 million and $2.4 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2) Non-accrual loans are included in the average balances.
(3) Available-for-sale investments are presented at amortized cost.