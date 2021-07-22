The Global Automated Container Terminal Market is expected to grow by $ 626.50 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automated Container Terminal Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793556/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automated container terminal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in automated container terminals in emerging markets, changing requirements in container terminal operations, and green initiatives to promote automated container terminals. In addition, growth in automated container terminals in emerging markets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automated container terminal market is segmented as below:

• Equipment

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the robotization of container terminals in the US as one of the prime reasons driving the automated container terminal market growth during the next few years. Also, privatization of ports and new alliances in the shipping industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automated container terminal market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Camco Technologies, Cargotec Corp., CyberLogitec Co. Ltd., Identec Group AG, Konecranes Plc, Künz GmbH, ORBCOMM Inc., and Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. Also, the automated container terminal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

