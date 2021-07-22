|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 21 July 2021
|£44.50m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 21 July 2021
|£44.50m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|51,569,341
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 21 July 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|86.30p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|86.23p
|Ordinary share price
|74.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(13.67%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2021 to 21/07/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.