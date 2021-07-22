The Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 1.58 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 11% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594289/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automatic irrigation equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances in automatic irrigation equipment and the increasing consumer awareness about water-efficient lawn maintenance systems. In addition, technological advances in automatic irrigation equipment are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automatic irrigation equipment market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The automatic irrigation equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Automatic irrigation controllers

• Automatic irrigation sensors

• Automatic irrigation valves

• Automatic irrigation injectors

• Automatic irrigation flow meters



By End-user

• Agriculture

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies government initiatives supporting sustainable agriculture practicesas one of the prime reasons driving the automatic irrigation equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automatic irrigation equipment market covers the following areas:

• Automatic irrigation equipment market sizing

• Automatic irrigation equipment market forecast

• Automatic irrigation equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic irrigation equipment market vendors that include Badger Meter Inc., Hunter Industries Inc, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Morrill Industries Inc., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Orbit Irrigation Products LLC, Rain Bird Corp., and The Toro Co. Also, the automatic irrigation equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

