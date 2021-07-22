Global Door Systems Market Research Report (2020 to 2026) - by Industry Trends, Type, Technology, Mechanism and Region

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Door Systems Market Research Report by Industry Trends, by Type, by Technology, by Mechanism, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Door Systems Market size was estimated at USD 65.53 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 69.32 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.11% to reach USD 93.59 Billion by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Door Systems to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Industry Trends, the Door Systems Market was examined across Industry Trends, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Supply Chain, and Value Chain Analysis. The Porter's Five Forces Analysis was further studied across Bargaining Power Of Buyers, Bargaining Power Of Suppliers, Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry, Threat Of New Entrants, and Threat Of Substitutes. The Supply Chain was further studied across Prominent Companies and Small & Medium Enterprises.
- Based on Application, the Door Systems Market was examined across Non-residential Construction and Residential Construction.
- Based on Type, the Door Systems Market was examined across Composite Door System, Glass Door System, Metal Door System, Plastic Door System, and Wood Door System.
- Based on Technology, the Door Systems Market was examined across Access Control, Automatic, and Manual.
- Based on Mechanism, the Door Systems Market was examined across Folding Door Systems, Revolving Door Systems, Sliding Door Systems, and Swinging Door System.
- Based on Geography, the Door Systems Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas was further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa was further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Door Systems Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Door Systems Market, including Allegion Plc, Andersen Corporation, Arturo Salice S.p.A, Assa Abloy, Door Systems Inc., dormakaba Group, Duluxgroup Limited, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd, Grupsa Door Systems, Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG, Jansen AG, Jeld-wen, Inc., Masco Corporation, Masonite International Corporation, Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, Pgt, Inc., Ply Gem Holdings Inc., Portapivot BV, profine GmbH, SIEGENIA-AUBI KG, and Sugatsune America, Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Door Systems Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Door Systems Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Door Systems Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Door Systems Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Door Systems Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Door Systems Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Door Systems Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising consumer spending for improved security
5.1.1.2. Growing urbanization in emerging countries
5.1.1.3. Increase in construction activities in residential and commercial sectors
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Economic uncertainties may hinder the growth
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing concerns regarding the security
5.1.3.2. Adoption of green building standards and energy-efficient products
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Fluctuating raw material prices
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6. Door Systems Market, by Industry Trends
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Industry Trends
6.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.3.1. Bargaining Power Of Buyers
6.3.2. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
6.3.3. Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry
6.3.4. Threat Of New Entrants
6.3.5. Threat Of Substitutes
6.4. Supply Chain
6.4.1. Prominent Companies
6.4.2. Small & Medium Enterprises
6.5. Value Chain Analysis
7. Door Systems Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Non-residential Construction
7.3. Residential Construction
8. Door Systems Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Composite Door System
8.3. Glass Door System
8.4. Metal Door System
8.5. Plastic Door System
8.6. Wood Door System
9. Door Systems Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Access Control
9.3. Automatic
9.4. Manual
10. Door Systems Market, by Mechanism
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Folding Door Systems
10.3. Revolving Door Systems
10.4. Sliding Door Systems
10.5. Swinging Door System
11. Americas Door Systems Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States
12. Asia-Pacific Door Systems Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Thailand
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Door Systems Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Allegion Plc
15.2. Andersen Corporation
15.3. Arturo Salice S.p.A
15.4. Assa Abloy
15.5. Door Systems Inc.
15.6. dormakaba Group
15.7. Duluxgroup Limited
15.8. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
15.9. Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd
15.10. Grupsa Door Systems
15.11. Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG
15.12. Jansen AG
15.13. Jeld-wen, Inc.
15.14. Masco Corporation
15.15. Masonite International Corporation
15.16. Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd
15.17. Pgt, Inc.
15.18. Ply Gem Holdings Inc.
15.19. Portapivot BV
15.20. profine GmbH
15.21. SIEGENIA-AUBI KG
15.22. Sugatsune America, Inc.
16. Appendix
