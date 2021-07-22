Media Central Corporation Announces the Appointment of Carolyn R. Wall to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Central Corporation, Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) (“Media Central” or “the Company”) today announced the appointment of media veteran, Carolyn R. Wall to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2021. She joins Mr. Manos Pavlakis and Mr. David Daniels on Media Central’s Board.



Ms. Wall brings over thirty years of experience as a Senior Media Executive in publishing, broadcasting, on-line and strategic content marketing and branding. Her former roles include President of Narrowstep, an online video aggregation and delivery company based in the UK; Publisher of New York Magazine and Executive Vice President of Murdoch Magazines, and Vice President/General Manager of New York television station WNYW, owned by News Corporation. Ms. Wall led the rebranding effort that resulted in the creation of the iconic “Fox 5” in addition to pioneering “Good Day New York”, the first morning show in the US.

“I especially liked the organic nature of the business from the start,” said Ms. Wall in a 2009 Fordham University “TV Oral History Project” interview. “With the exception of the logo and design of the magazine, it was a brand-new product every day, every week of every month. (Regularly producing a new product) is what appeals to me. I am very excited about contributing to that mindset with all of Media Central’s media platforms for the benefit of readers and advertisers.”

Some of the notable boards and organizations she has been a part of include The New York Urban League; Founding Director of The Foundation for Minority Interests in Media; and Charter Member of Media Partners in Progress. She was also named “Woman of the Year” by the Advertising Women of New York organization and later served in the capacity of President.

“We are honoured and excited that Carolyn is joining Media Central Corporation’s board as an independent director,” said Emmanuel Manos Pavlakis, Chairman of the Board. “Her track record in several facets of the media sector will complement the deep executive experience of our current board members as well as senior management at the operating level. She will play an integral role in Media Central’s existential focus on increasing shareholder value.”

Ms. Wall will take on the added responsibilities of chairing the board’s Audit Committee. She will also advise the Company in key strategic areas such as content, sales and brand positioning for its signature products: NOW Magazine and Georgia Straight; and emerging products such as Creator News that diversify Media Central’s revenues and increase its audience scale.

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and ESports platform ECentralSports.com. MediaCentral is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium consumers of the approximately 100 alternative urban publications across North America, creating the most powerful audience of influencers.

www.mediacentralcorp.com

Instagram: @mediacentralcorp

Twitter: @mediacentralc

Facebook: Media Central Corp.

About Vancouver Free Press Corp.,

Vancouver Free Press Corp., owns and operates Georgia Straight and straight.com. Established in 1967 as the news, lifestyle, and entertainment weekly in Vancouver, the Georgia Straight has been an integral part of the active urban West Coast lifestyle for over 50 years. Reaching over 56 million annual readers, every Thursday in print, and every day at straight.com, Georgia Straight delivers an award-winning editorial package of features, articles, and reviews. Regular coverage includes news, tech, arts, music, fashion, travel, health, cannabis, and food, plus Vancouver's most comprehensive listings of entertainment activities and special events. Vancouver Free Press Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

www.straight.com

Instagram: @georgiastraight

Twitter: @georgiastraight

Facebook: @georgiastraight

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. Since 1981 NOW has been Toronto’s news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

www.nowtoronto.com

Instagram: @nowtoronto

Twitter: @nowtoronto

Facebook: facebook.com/nowmagazine

About CannCentral Inc.

With unique daily content appealing to both new and experienced cannabis consumers, Canncentral is poised to become the leading digital publisher for all things cannabis. Presenting authentic news and lifestyle content through a verified lens, Canncentral is emerging as an industry leading authority on knowledge, product and insight for cannabis enthusiasts, patients and investors around the world. Canncentral Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

About ECentralSports

ECentralSports is a dynamic digital destination for eSports fans in search of the latest in news, competitive gaming coverage, analysis, events, lifestyle features and gaming culture. With a strong focus on covering cultural, artistic, and social subjects from deep within the esports world, ECentral provides the ultimate insider guide to the industry. ECentralSports is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

https://ecentralsports.com/

Instagram: @ ecentralsports

Twitter: @ ecentralsports

Facebook: @ ecentralsports

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to estimated margins, cost structures, and cost structures in the media industry. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the media industry generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of MediaCentral to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings on SEDAR. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Media Central Corporation Inc.