Thryv Expands Offering By Launching Free Online Tools for Small Businesses

Dallas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses has expanded its offering by launching free online tools for growing small business owners.

Thryv built and launched a suite of new free tools to help new start-up small businesses with the essential tools needed to run a successful business.

Thryv’s latest release features an easy-to-use Invoice Generator, similar to the functionality found in Thryv’s subscription platform. This free tool allows business owners to input a few details, as well as their logo, and download a professional, customized invoice in just minutes. They can then email or text this invoice to their customer when requesting payment.

Launched in June 2021, this new tool has quickly become one of the most engaging in Thryv’s toolset, and Thryv does not limit the number of downloads a business creates.

The invoice generator complements Thryv’s efforts to create a seamless digital payment ecosystem for small businesses. In May, Thryv launched the free standalone ThryvPaySM app designed specifically for service-based businesses. The app is available for free download on iOS and Android devices. The app gives small businesses more payment processing options at competitive rates. Plus, they can manage and organize service-based payments and generate more revenue via automated convenience fees and tips.

Another free tool launched by Thryv is the Google Review Link Generator, which creates a customized link for businesses to send to customers. The tool answers the growing question many small business owners have, “What can I use to request more online reviews?”

By entering a few simple details, this tool helps them create more online buzz about their company. Reviews continue to be one of the top-ranking factors for search results for local businesses. More reviews and positive ratings can improve a business's local ranking on Google.

Thryv’s most popular free tool is its Online Experience Scan. Since September 2019, more than 200,000 businesses have used this free scan to find out how their business scores, utilizing Thryv’s proprietary client experience index. How customers see them online is crucial to any small business' success. Businesses using this tool receive scores on their online presence on a scale of 0-100, based on online listings, ratings and reviews, customer sentiment, website, social media and more. The results also include tips and guidance for improving those scores.

“For the millions of small businesses getting started this year, we provide valuable tools to help them create a more polished, professional appearance,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “These tools not only help in their day-to-day activity but give them insight into how they are perceived by current and potential customers, and how they can improve everything from their invoices to their websites.”

Other free tools from Thryv include:

A payment processing tool to identify savings opportunities for credit card, debit and ACH payment costs.

A Google My Business quiz to determine how effective a business’s GMB listing is, and how to improve it.

An Email Marketing assessment to discover how to improve this critical marketing tool.

A price increase calculator to learn how to raise prices by the hour or by the project to meet business goals.

A savings calculator to discover if a small business is paying too much for CRM software.

For more information, visit Thryv.com.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

The company owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports franchise operators and multi-location business owners with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables business managers to oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also connects local businesses to consumer services through our search, display and social media management products, our print directories featuring The Real Yellow Pages® tagline, and our local search portals, which operate under the DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com URLs and reach some 35 million monthly visitors. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 400,000 SMBs globally that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv acquired Sensis, Australia’s leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, which helps Australians connect and engage through its leading platforms, digital consumer businesses (Yellow™, White Pages™, TrueLocal™ and Whereis™), search engine marketing and optimization services, website products, social, data and mapping solutions, and through its digital agency Found™. Sensis is also Australia’s largest print directory publisher including the Yellow Pages™ and White Pages™.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Sensis has a sales presence in all states and territories across Australia.

Learn more about Thryv on LinkedIn and Medium.

