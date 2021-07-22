The Global Automatic Baby Swing Market is expected to grow by $ 31.61 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Baby Swing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594281/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automatic baby swing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emphasis on convenience due to changing lifestyles and the benefits associated with baby swings in the physical and mental development of babies. In addition, the emphasis on convenience due to changing lifestyles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automatic baby swing market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The automatic baby swing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Full-sized automatic baby swing

• Portable automatic baby swing



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing number of working parents and nuclear families as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic baby swing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automatic baby swing market covers the following areas:

• Automatic baby swing market sizing

• Automatic baby swing market forecast

• Automatic baby swing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic baby swing market vendors that include Artsana Spa, Baby Trend Inc., BREVI MILANO Spa, Inglesina USA Inc., Joie International Co. Ltd., Kids II Inc., Mattel Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, and Thorley Industries LLC. Also, the automatic baby swing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

