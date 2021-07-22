The Global Ticket Market is expected to grow by $ 10.77 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ticket Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539052/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ticket market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the success of movies due to the increasing use of animation and the growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales. In addition, the success of movies due to the increasing use of animation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ticket market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The ticket market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Movies

• Sporting events

• Concerts

• Performing arts



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets as one of the prime reasons driving the ticket market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ticket market covers the following areas:

• Ticket market sizing

• Ticket market forecast

• Ticket market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ticket market vendors that include Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., Atom Tickets LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Platinium Group SAM, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Also, the ticket market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

