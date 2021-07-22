The Global Navigation Satellite System Market is expected to grow by $ 66.20 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Navigation Satellite System Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04251809/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on navigation satellite system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising investments in satellite navigation programs and reduction in associative launch cost. In addition, rising investments in satellite navigation programs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The navigation satellite system market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The navigation satellite system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Navigation

• LBS

• Surveying

• Mapping

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for multirole satellites as one of the prime reasons driving the navigation satellite system market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on navigation satellite system market covers the following areas:

• Navigation satellite system market sizing

• Navigation satellite system market forecast

• Navigation satellite system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading navigation satellite system market vendors that include Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Effigis Geo-Solutions, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., SkyTraq Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and u-blox Holding AG. Also, the navigation satellite system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

