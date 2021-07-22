The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is expected to grow by $ 1.98 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213464/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on autoimmune disease diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing M&A, discovery of novel biomarkers leading to improved autoimmune diagnosis, and advancements in laboratory automation platforms. In addition, increasing M&A is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The autoimmune disease diagnostics market analysis includes product segment, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The autoimmune disease diagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Assay kits

• Analyzers



By Type

• Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics

• Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the growing consumer shift toward direct-to-consumer testing as one of the prime reasons driving the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, focus on companion diagnostic tests and shift from monoplex to multiplex testing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autoimmune disease diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hemagen Diagnostics Inc., HOB Biotech Group Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the autoimmune disease diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

